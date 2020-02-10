NZ vs IND 3. ODI: when, where and how to watch live broadcasts

After the defeat of the first two games and thus the series, India will fight for nothing but self-respect in the third clash against New Zealand on Tuesday on Mount Maunganui.

It is possible that India will experiment with its options to give other players the chance to play. Although Indian skipper Virat Kohli has stated that ODIs are of little relevance this year, they will try to end the series at a peak and avoid doing a whitewash before the tests begin.

When will the 3rd ODI game between New Zealand and India take place?

The game will be played on February 11th, Tuesday.

Where does the game take place?

The match will take place in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

When does the game start?

The game begins at 7:30 a.m.

Where can you see the live coverage of the game?

The game will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary, as well as on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD with Hindi commentary.

Can you follow the game online?

The game will air online on Hotstar.

With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who were injured, Virat Kohli, who scored big goals later, and KL Rahul, who later came out in order, neutralized India’s traditional ODI strength without the hard work of New Zealand.

Openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal only temporarily showed brilliant moments and didn’t repeat the kind of starts the Indians got used to from the start.

India could also try to experiment a little before the test series. Rahul, Shaw, Iyer, Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal did not take part in the voluntary training on Monday.

Kohli was the first in the nets, both against the pace and against the spin. Manish Pandey was in the nets next to him while Rishabh Pant had a long session again.

In the bowling department, all pacers except Mohammed Shami were present for training.

New Zealand have added leg spinner Ish Sodhi and Pacer Blair Tickner to the squad for this game. Sodhi played at the first ODI in Hamilton and played Kohli with a kiss.

They belonged to the New Zealand A-team, which denied an unofficial test against India A, but did not take part in the fourth day of the trial. Tim Southee (stomach bug), Mitchell Santner (stomach bug) and Scott Kuggeleijn (virus fever) hope to recover in time for the third ODI.

squad:

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishab Shivam Dube.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn.

