NZ vs IND 2nd T20I: when, where and how to watch live TV

Climb the top of the stellar chase in the first meeting, the Indians will support themselves on a performance repeated throughout the series. Meanwhile, the Kiwis will be on the lookout for revenge after an unsuccessful exit in the first game.

When will the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match take place?

The match will be played on January 24, Friday.

Where is the match taking place?

The match will take place at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time does the match start?

The match will start at 12:20 am IST.

Where can you watch live match coverage?

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with commentary in English and on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD with commentary in Hindi.

Can you watch the game online?

The match can be watched online on Hotstar.

India is unlikely to change a winning combination, but a few changes in the bowling department will not surprise. As of Friday, Jasprit Bumrah was the only bowler on each side to concede less than eight points per course on specially shaped terrain with short limits.

The Black Caps, on the other hand, may be looking to make changes, particularly to their bowling department, which appeared to lack power in the first game. Their drummers, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor all scored points, which is a good sign for the hosts. However, it is their bowling unit that must step up and choose wickets at crucial moments in the game, which Williamson himself pointed out after the first game.

Team:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini , Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

