NZ vs IND 2. ODI: when, where and how to watch live broadcasts

After India fought well against New Zealand on Wednesday’s first clash in Hamilton, Saturday’s second ODI in Eden Park faces a controversial situation. If the men in blue lose this match, the ODI series will be among the kiwis.

When will the 2nd ODI game between New Zealand and India take place?

The game will be played on February 8th, Saturday.

Where does the game take place?

The match will take place in Auckland’s Eden Park.

When does the game start?

The game begins at 7:30 a.m.

Where can you see the live coverage of the game?

The game will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary, as well as on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD with Hindi commentary.

Can you follow the game online?

The game will air online on Hotstar.

India on Wednesday couldn’t manage to defend a tough 348 run goal When New Zealand drove on Ross Taylor’s unbeaten ton, it took a 1-0 lead in the series. However, Virat Kohli and his boys will feel confident that they can match the series and make a decision like they did at home to Australia, where they lost 2-1 to Australia after losing 10 goals against Australia rebounded.

The main concern of Kohli will be bowling, which was a little expensive. The two spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja gave a lot in the first game and even Pacer, including Jasprit Bumrah, failed to put pressure on the kiwi batters.

In the meantime, the black caps have to keep their nerve in the final stages of the game and make sure they stay calm, as Taylor did in Hamilton.

So fans can again expect a thriller of a competition on a flat Eden Park playing field with short boundaries, which makes the game again a running festival.

squad:

India: K. L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadav Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn.

(With agency input)

