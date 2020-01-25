NYPD Officer and Fiancee Accused of the Death of His 8-Year-Old Son - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – A New York transit police officer and his fiancee were arrested on Friday and charged with murder related to the death of the official’s eight-year-old son, Suffolk County police said on Friday.

40-year-old Michael Valva and 42-year-old Angela Pollina were charged with second-degree murder. The couple are said to have left Valva’s son Thomas overnight in the unheated, unfinished garage of their home in Long Island last week, Geraldine Hart, Suffolk County Police Commissioner, said in a press conference.

After finding that he was no longer responding, Valva called the local police and said Thomas had fallen in the driveway while he was waiting for the bus, Hart said. When the police arrived, Valva was doing CPR on Thomas in the basement of the house, Hard said. Thomas was taken to the Long Island Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hart said the temperature that night was 19 degrees and Thomas’ body temperature was 76 degrees. The coroner classified his death as a contributing factor to murder with hypothermia, she said.

“We found that Thomas was never in the driveway that morning and he suffered head and face injuries that were inconsistent with his father’s account,” said Hart.

Valva has been a police officer in New York City since 2005, the department confirmed. According to police spokesman Detective Sophia Mason, he was suspended without pay.

Both Valva and Pollina have pleaded not guilty, said Sheila Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office. Both are still in custody after the state attorney’s office applied for bail, Mr. Kelly said.

Pollina’s lawyer Matthew Tuohy told CNN that although Thomas’ death was a “tragedy”, it played no role in his death.

“I think the case against them is extremely weak,” said Tuohy. “At this point it is pure speculation and guesswork.”

Valva’s lawyer Austin Manghan declined to comment.

In addition to Thomas, the couple had custody of Valva’s other sons aged 6 and 10 and Pollina’s 6-year-old and 11-year-old twin daughters. According to Hart, the police checked audio and video recordings taken with the house’s indoor / outdoor surveillance system and found that the couple closely monitored the activities and conversations of the six children.

The police assume that Thomas and his older brother were kept without food and at sub-zero levels, Hart said.

“We are still investigating the extent of the abuse and if it extends to all children,” said Hart.

The children were removed from the house on January 17th.

Suffolk County Social Services said they had investigated several household grievances, including a petition to neglect children in 2018. A judge ordered the house be monitored and asked Valva and Pollina to register for a positive parenting program ,

