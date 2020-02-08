NYFW: Victor Glemaud Fall / Winter 2020

Embracing a clean aesthetic, while retaining elements of color and stitch details, is the core of Victor Glemaud’s designs. For his fall / winter 2020 collection, the designer born in Haiti returned to the ‘slash’ pattern from his first collection, as seen in the collarbone, breastplate, neckline or on the back of his dresses. The color in a single look comes together with the ‘slash’ pattern for a visually striking ensemble with an elegance that is reminiscent of Diahann Carroll as Dominique Devereaux in ‘Dynasty’.
“Fashion is an atmosphere. At my first show I thought of the whole atmosphere, of designing the clothing, the showroom, the music and the accessories. It was all about comfort, warmth and refined convenience, “Glemaud exclaimed.
The new collection includes knitwear with cotton-cashmere and merino-cotton-ramie-mix in different stitches, including Milano stitches. In addition to knitted clothing, Glemaud also offers bold and white stripe patterns on dresses, crop tops and trousers, saturated with colors such as red and light purple.
The collection is currently available at Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Shop Bop, Ssense, Moda Operandi, Ikram, Joan Shepp and Glemaud.com.
