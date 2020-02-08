NYFW: Tia Adeola Fall / Winter 2020

There are no real rules in fashion, and Nigerian designer Tia Adeola spoke the breadth of what the fashion industry has the power to be at its first official NYFW presentation last night. Only in May of last year graduated from the Parsons School of Design, the 24-year-old designer started her very popular line “Slashed By Tia” on Snapchat and switched to cool girls from the industry such as SZA and Kali Uchis. Now under her first and last name, Adeola presented a collection for industry insiders at Spring Studios last night.

The aesthetic of Adeola has ruled in Renaissance fashion. “This collection explores the unprecedented stories of the Renaissance period from the point of view of powerful women and how they projected power, protected their families, and expressed themselves,” read the show brochure as the guest sat down.

Ruffles and pure pieces have been the basis of the ‘Slashed by Tia’ empire, but Tia Adeola presented an updated glamor for it’s noticeably creative. When diversity is not a trick, you get a runway that is very similar to that of Tia Adeola. The designer sent models of colors, men and women with tattoos to turn into pieces that push what urban renaissance looks like in 2020.

View the Tia Adeola Fall / Winter 2020 collection below.

