NYFW: The Best Street Style From Fall / Winter 2020

Photo: Ears Siddo

NYFW is finally here and ESSENCE captures the best street style moments of black creatives. New York starts the big fashion month with cities like Paris, Milan and London to follow. For fall / winter 2020, designers present and predict the biggest trends this winter and we are here to grab those sizzling bites of visitors entering and leaving the fashion shows.

The fashion week in February has a completely different street style than September because visitors have the task to take a look and at the same time fight against the freezing temperatures in New York. Fortunately, layering is always a fun task because there are essentially no rules. From eye-catching outwear to chic accessories, view our daily street style from fall / winter 2020.

01

NYFW: The Best Street Style From Black Creatives

Photo: Ears Siddo

02

NYFW: The Best Street Style From Black Creatives

Photo: Ears Siddo

03

NYFW: The Best Street Style From Black Creatives

Photo: Ears Siddo

04

NYFW: The Best Street Style From Black Creatives

Photo: Ears Siddo

05

NYFW: The Best Street Style From Black Creatives

Photo: Ears Siddo

06

NYFW: The Best Street Style From Black Creatives

Photo: Ears Siddo

07

NYFW: The Best Street Style From Black Creatives

Photo: Ears Siddo

08

NYFW: The Best Street Style From Black Creatives

Photo: Ears Siddo

09

NYFW: The Best Street Style From Black Creatives

Photo: Ears Siddo

10

NYFW: The Best Street Style From Black Creatives

Photo: Ears Siddo

11

NYFW: The Best Street Style From Black Creatives

Photo: Ears Siddo

12

NYFW: The Best Street Style From Black Creatives

Photo: Ears Siddo

13

NYFW: The Best Street Style From Black Creatives

Photo: Ears Siddo

14

NYFW: The Best Street Style From Black Creatives

Photo: Ears Siddo

SUBJECTS: Fashion Fashion Week best dressed Black Fashion Designer fashion gallery Fashion Week