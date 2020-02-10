NYFW: The Best Celebrity Style At Fashion Week

The fashion week is in full swing and between going from show to show and traveling to Oscars weekend, our feed was filled with non-stop looks. While the Academy Awards ended yesterday, there are still a few days left for NYFW, so the celebrities and fashion moments have just begun.

ESSENCE Fashion House NYC is back! Click here to RSVP and participate as we close NYFW with the most exclusive celebration of the season for everything related to Black fashion.

This weekend, fashion shows such as R13, Christopher John Rogers and the Nike Forum presented many of our favorite stars such as Drake, Travis Scott and Justine Skye. Rihanna even appeared in a monochromatic mandarin look on her Fenty NYFW pop-up and Zendeya waltzed at the step and repeat of the Bvlgari party.

There are still many celebrities on their way to catch Coach, Orange Culture and Fe Noel shows, all of which take place within a few days.

View our favorite famous fashion moments from NYFW so far.

@saweetie

@tinashenow

@traceeellisross

@billboard

@lukasabbat

@kittycash

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 06: Zendaya attends the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock rally event at the Duggal Greenhouse on February 06, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Steven Ferdman / Getty Images)

@champagnepapi

@lilnasx

Photo: Instagram / @ ciara

@justineskye

12

2019 Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, 2019 Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris and 2019 Miss America Nia Franklin, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi

@kalieghgarris

13

ason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet arrive at the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 7, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz / WireImage)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Adwoa Aboah attends the Tory Burch Fall Winter 2020 fashion show at Sotheby’s on February 9, 2020 in the city of New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Tory Burch)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Actress Storm Reid is seen arriving at the Longchamp Fall / Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 8, 2020 in the city of New York. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images)

American-Somali fashion model Iman visits the amfAR Gala New York on Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on 5 February 2020. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

