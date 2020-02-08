Last night Sergio Hudson started the official first day of NYFW with an ode to the 80s and 90s – two decades that influenced the work of the designers.

For Hudson’s very first NYFW catwalk show, he brought a bit of nostalgia to the catwalk while models roll in blown-out hair and colors. Founded in 2014, the designer has created a namesake brand by offering “openly sexy silhouettes” and dressing up high-profile clients such as Beyonce, Michelle Obama and Tiffany Haddish.

Last night the designer brought his luxurious aesthetic to NYFW. Hudson put together well-tailored, close-fitting pieces that shouted perfectionist when each look was presented. With extremely rich colors and luxurious threads, Hudson’s ability to talk to the modern woman is a refreshing look at women’s fashion.

View the Sergio Hudson Fall / Winter 2020 collection below.

NYFW: Sergio Hudson Fall / Winter 2020

February 7, 2020 – New York, USA – Sergio Hudson Fall Winter 2020 Runway at New York Fashion Week. Photo credit: Rudy K

