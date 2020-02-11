For his fall / winter 2020 collection, Romeo Hunte turned to his idol Tommy Hilfiger for inspiration. On Sunday, February 9, the Brooklyn-born designer made his debut with his latest collection in Morris W. and Fannie B. Haft Theater. Celebrities such as Ayesha Curry, Paloma Ford, Saweetie, Tamu McPherson, Vina Love and Princess Deena Abdulaziz were all present to get a taste of his latest designs.
Hunte explained that he wanted to channel Hilfiger by integrating archival looks and fabrics, because he always viewed the designer as a mentor. “Tommy Hilfiger has produced some of the most timeless pieces in the world, which are still relevant to date. To me, being able to integrate some of those capsule looks with my cutting and sewing methods means combining the stories of both notice everything, “he exclaimed. Donated from Tommy Hilfiger’s personal archive, Hunte used twelve of his pieces and upcycled them into completely new and new pieces.
View the Romeo Hunte fall / winter 2020 collection below.
01
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
02
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
03
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
04
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
05
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
06
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
07
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
08
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
09
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
10
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
11
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
12
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
13
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
14
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
15
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
16
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
17
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
18
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
19
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
20
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
21
NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020
SUBJECTS: Fashion Fashion Week fashion news Fashion Week New York Fashion Week Romeo Hunte Tommy Hilfiger