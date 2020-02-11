NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall / Winter 2020

For his fall / winter 2020 collection, Romeo Hunte turned to his idol Tommy Hilfiger for inspiration. On Sunday, February 9, the Brooklyn-born designer made his debut with his latest collection in Morris W. and Fannie B. Haft Theater. Celebrities such as Ayesha Curry, Paloma Ford, Saweetie, Tamu McPherson, Vina Love and Princess Deena Abdulaziz were all present to get a taste of his latest designs.

Hunte explained that he wanted to channel Hilfiger by integrating archival looks and fabrics, because he always viewed the designer as a mentor. “Tommy Hilfiger has produced some of the most timeless pieces in the world, which are still relevant to date. To me, being able to integrate some of those capsule looks with my cutting and sewing methods means combining the stories of both notice everything, “he exclaimed. Donated from Tommy Hilfiger’s personal archive, Hunte used twelve of his pieces and upcycled them into completely new and new pieces.

View the Romeo Hunte fall / winter 2020 collection below.

