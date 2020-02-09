NYFW: LaQuan Smith Fall / Winter 2020

For its fall / winter 2020 collection, LaQuan Smith presented a sexy, completely black presentation. The fashion designer paid homage to his hometown of Queens, New York during the fashion week. Smith explained that choosing a completely black collection just felt modern and good.

“Everyone from New York wears black. And I just wanted to do something super, super relevant in today’s time, but also still a level of representation of who I am and that is just creating beautiful things for women who really want to feel beautiful and sexy, “said he.

Along with black, Smith chose a variety of textures and fabrics for his clothing; from silky soft nylon and velvet to harder leather and fur.

View the LaQuan Smith fall / winter 2020 collection below.

01

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway for Jordache X LaQuan Smith during New York Fashion Week: at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Jordache)

02

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway for Jordache X LaQuan Smith during New York Fashion Week: at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Jordache)

03

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during New York Fashion Week: the shows on February 8, 2020 in the city of New York. (Photo by Noam Galai / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

04

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during New York Fashion Week: the shows on February 8, 2020 in the city of New York. (Photo by Noam Galai / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

05

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during New York Fashion Week: the shows on February 8, 2020 in the city of New York. (Photo by Noam Galai / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

06

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during New York Fashion Week: the shows on February 8, 2020 in the city of New York. (Photo by Noam Galai / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

07

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway for Jordache X LaQuan Smith during New York Fashion Week: at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Jordache)

08

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway for Jordache X LaQuan Smith during New York Fashion Week: at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Jordache)

09

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during New York Fashion Week: the shows on February 8, 2020 in the city of New York. (Photo by Noam Galai / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

10

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during New York Fashion Week: the shows on February 8, 2020 in the city of New York. (Photo by Noam Galai / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

11

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during New York Fashion Week: the shows on February 8, 2020 in the city of New York. (Photo by Noam Galai / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

12

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during New York Fashion Week: the shows on February 8, 2020 in the city of New York. (Photo by Noam Galai / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

13

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Models walk the runway for Laquan Smith during New York Fashion Week: the shows on February 8, 2020 in the city of New York. (Photo by Noam Galai / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

