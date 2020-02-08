NYFW Fall 2020 Beauty Looks: All outstanding hair and make-up moments

Scroll to view more pictures

Between the award season and the current New York Fashion Week season in fall 2020, there is no inspiration outside of our Instagram feeds and circles of friends. Not surprisingly, trends are already emerging and the runway marathon has only just begun. However, we have already discovered numerous outstanding looks that we believe are worth a double chance. And since some of our favorite affordable brands are responsible for most of these moving masterpieces, we can easily replicate any of these masterpieces.

For example, a few MAC Cosmetics products are all you need to replicate the sharp cat eye at Rag & Bone. If you want to style a ponytail without evasive maneuvers, TreSemme offers you the products that were used for the Christian Siriano runway. And then there are beauty looks that are just too cool to turn away. All remarkable hair and make-up shots start Fashion Month.

Baja East

This runway was all about beautification and lots of sparkle. Some models were decorated with strong eyeshadow colors and glitter.

Baja East

And then there were models that looked like intergalactic sirens with jewels that covered clean, glowing skin.

Christian Siriano

We owe Maybelline for the Harley Quinn-inspired makeup at Siriano, where glossy lipstick, heavily lined eyes, and heart decals stole the show.

Christian Siriano

Famous stylist Justine Marjan used TreSemme products to make these ultra-slim, multi-colored ponytails.

Monse

Monse was all about clean skin and eye makeup. While some models wore classic cat eyes …

Monse

Other models are proud of this and wear watercolor paints on the lids.

Pamela Rolland

Rolland’s red carpets were complemented with combed hair.

Rag & Bone

MAC Cosmetics took care of the make-up at Rag & Bone, which ranged from moving works of art to …

Rag & Bone

Too sharp AF cat eyes. Some of the products used were Brushstroke Liner, Strobe Cream and Face and Body Foundation.

So Jung Wan

The cat’s eye was also the star on this runway, except that makeup artists reinforced the ante with bright colors.

Tadashi Shoji

On the Tadashi Shoji runway, lips and skin played the background for a strong, lively eye shadow that covered the eyelids.

Tom Ford

Ford’s favorite show delivered sleek and sexy makeup, including multi-dimensional eye makeup with gold liners on the inside corners and pink shadows on the lids.

