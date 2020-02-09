NYFW: Christopher John Rogers Fall / Winter 2020

Fashion is still alive thanks to Christopher John Rogers. Last night, the 26-year-old designer had a long-awaited show after winning the CFDA prize at the end of last year. For his latest presentation, Rogers models sent the runway in sculpted afros and a range of colors and silhouettes. In other words, he exceeded expectations.

The designer originally from Baton Rogue told ESSENCE earlier this week that his southern background influences the pieces he makes. “When I’m in the south, I have to dress up to ninety. There is no casual. There is no minimum. I look at it, “he exclaimed. And his brand is exactly that. Beautifully redefining how to push boundaries in fashion. Avant-garde shoulder pads, prints and a detailed selection of colors.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway, fashion detail, for Christopher John Rogers during New York Fashion Week: the shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Rogers has a nice way to introduce you to a color that you didn’t know existed or to combine three shades of yellow and brown to create a chic suit. The show was a fashion rainbow. Starting with bright oranges and yellows and turning into deep shades of purple and a couture green dress that literally gasped the crowd. Tailored to perfection, every look was apparently welded together with quality fabric and a sharp eye.

View the Christopher John Rogers fall / winter 2020 collection below.

01

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway at the Christopher John Rogers runway show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney / WireImage)

02

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway at the Christopher John Rogers job show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney / WireImage)

03

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway at the Christopher John Rogers job show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney / WireImage)

04

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway at the Christopher John Rogers runway show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney / WireImage)

05

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christopher John Rogers show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney / WireImage)

06

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christopher John Rogers show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney / WireImage)

07

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christopher John Rogers show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney / WireImage)

08

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christopher John Rogers show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney / WireImage)

09

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christopher John Rogers show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney / WireImage)

10

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christopher John Rogers show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney / WireImage)

11

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christopher John Rogers show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney / WireImage)

12

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christopher John Rogers show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney / WireImage)

13

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christopher John Rogers show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney / WireImage)

14

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christopher John Rogers show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney / WireImage)

15

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway, fashion detail, for Christopher John Rogers during New York Fashion Week: the shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

