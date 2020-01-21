NXT UK WALTER criticizes WWE bosses for the 'error' of Survivor Series

WALTER takes the fight very seriously (Credit: WWE)

For more than a year, WALTER has been hovering over the NXT marks on both sides of the pond, and is not shying away.

The current NXT champion in the United Kingdom, who defeated Birmingham Pete Dunne himself for the title in TakeOver: New York in April last year, has reached an impressive figure in black and gold shows, but he’s not afraid to speak on the negative side of your WWE experience.

Reflecting on his short-lived role in the great Survivor Series game in November, he saw it eliminated first after less than 3 minutes in the men’s vs. Raw clash. SmackDown vs. NXT, closed the show.

Describing his participation in the story as a “mistake,” he told Metro.co.uk exclusively: “I wasn’t involved in that.” I didn’t care. I care about my boys, my group, I care about sport, but I don’t care if all those people get mad at each other.

Too It was also a strange game: three teams of five men, and always three boys in the ring. That’s when the fight goes from the competition to putting acrobats in a circus to make a show. “There are 15 of you, you have to do something.” ‘

It is clear that the General Ring holds the square circle in high esteem, and noted the importance of “good competition” above the most theatrical side of the world of wrestling.

“It’s not my world,” he admitted. ‘Any match in which I know it will be exciting and a good competition, I am excited. I love being in the ring. “

For that reason, he is excited for his Imperium group, which also features Marcel Bartel, Fabian Aichner and Alexander Wolfe, who face the undisputed era in a clash that fans have been asking for.

“I always expect a good and exciting competition, and Undisputed Era is going to bring that,” he smiled. “It’s my passion, and the undisputed time is excellent for that.”

For now, many have been crying out for WALTER to make the move on the United States to be part of the Raw or SmackDown lists, but the champion has made it clear repeatedly that he settled with his family in Germany, with no plans to Take over demanding calendar supported by those lists.

“I don’t mind going to the United States for a moment,” he shrugged. ‘I don’t want to live there, but as a visitor it’s good enough … (But) I was never a big fan of the United States in that regard.

Always I always felt that in the 90s, when I grew up, the United States was glorified in movies and on television. Then you would go there the first time and say, “What’s going on?” I think it would be more useful if I brought some of my culture there! “

That said, do not be too surprised to see WALTER make his presence at the Royal Rumble this weekend, as he insisted that the chaotic fight of 30 men attracts him much more than the Survivor Series experience.

When asked if he could make an appearance, he said: “I don’t know it legitimately. I would love it – Royal Rumble, I think it’s a different case. You’re not there with a group of people you really don’t know, but you have to be in a team with them. In the Royal Rumble, it’s a lot of people, but it’s every man for himself. “

And with his reservations about working weekly on Raw or SmackDown, WALTER is delighted that he and WWE have been able to reach an agreement, as he seeks to continue his reign of dominance throughout the company.

He insisted: “If they had said” no, we cannot do it, “I would have accepted and understood why. There would have been other ways to find a place to work. Although I am happy that it worked. I am happy in WWE. I feel very comfortable “.





