NWS warns of falling iguanas during cold front - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 21, 2020

(WSVN) – Forecasters assume that the upcoming cold front will not only lower the temperatures.

Along with predicting a front that would drop temperatures across the state in the 1930s and 1940s, the National Weather Service warned of falling iguanas.

“Iguanas are cold-blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temperatures drop into the 1940s, ”the NWS said in a tweet.

“They may fall from trees, but they are not dead,” added the NWS.

The iguanas will usually move again as soon as the temperature rises again.

Green iguanas are an invasive species in Florida that are known to eat through landscaping and digging caves that undermine infrastructure.

