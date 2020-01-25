An NWA implementation was carried out on January 24 in Hard Times and on January 24 in Segundo for pay-per-view campaigns and semanal programs in NWA Powerrr.

O NWA Hard Times, that is, the show airs on NWA and the main event takes place in Atlanta. The final between Trevor Murdoch and Ricky Starks, the winner of Ricky Starks and the NWA TV Championship.

Em destaque neste show Stu Bennett wrote a PPV message from NWA in the Abril e terá o nome de Crockett Cup; Questions were asked about Marty Scrull and the fight against Nick Aldis and Flip Gordon regarding the NWA World Championship. In addition, a concordance between Nick Aldis and the serial participation in the main co-event and the fight against the NWA World Championship was set up campeão Nick Aldis and Flip Gordon.

There are no feminine questions about fighting the NWA Women’s Championship, fighting Thunder Rosa, and fighting Allysin Kay.

Por fim mencionar também: A Ronda like Duas Meias-Finais. a triple threat tag team with NWA tag team championships between rock’n’roll express and wild cards and a duplicate of Eli Drake & James Storm; Battle for the NWA National Champion under Aron Stevens and Scott Steiner.

resultados

– Trevor Murdoch venceu Question Mark

– Dan Maff venceu Zicky Dice

– Ricky Starks from Matt Cross (Primeira Ronda for the NWA TV Championship)

– Tim Storm venceu Ken Anderson (Primeira Ronda for the NWA TV Championship)

– Wildcards from Eli Drake & James Storm and the NWA Tag Team Champions Rock’n’Roll Express

– Thunder Rosa venceu NWA women’s winner Allysin Kay

– Trevor Murdoch venceu Dan Maff (Meia final of the NWA TV championship)

– Ricky Stark’s venceu Tim Storm (Meia final for the NWA TV championship)

– Scott Steiner with NWA national winner Aron Stevens (Por Desqualificação)

– NWA World Champion Nick Aldis venceu Flip Gordon

– Ricky Stark’s venceu Trevor Murdoch (NWA TV Championship Final)

vídeos

