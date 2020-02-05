Nvidia Super GPUs for notebooks to launch on March 31: report

Expect new Nvidia Super Mobile GPUs to hit machines by April.

Nvidia is expected to launch a number of new mobile GPUs (graphic processing units) at the end of next month. If an insider of the brand is to be believed, the company will unveil the new Super Series of mobile graphic processing units that are expected to be out in April this year.

According to a Wccftech report, the source also said there are chances that there will be at least six new graphic notebook cards. The six new cards are probably the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 mobility GPU, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 mobility GPU, GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6 mobility GPU, GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 mobility GPU, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 mobility GPU GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB GDDR6 mobility GPU.

Furthermore, the report also claims that the brand will introduce the new chips for the same price they had for the older variants. The new range of mobile GPUs should soon end up on notebooks later this year, along with the new range of 10th generation Intel processors. Most gaming notebooks today run on the 9th generation, along with the RTX and GTX series of mobile GPUs from NVIDIA. Users can expect additional performance offered by the new Super GPUs for the existing price points, which means a saving of between $ 50 – $ 100.

