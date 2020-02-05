Nurses treating coronavirus patients have been left with masks on their faces

The global health threat Coronavirus has sent panic waves around the world. In the midst of rising death rates, new images from China have won the hearts of netizens.

China, the official Twitter handle of People’s Daily, shared photos of the nurses, who put their masks off after days of patient treatment. The caption read: “Nurses put off their face masks after a debilitating shift in combat with the new #coronavirus, affecting millions of hearts on Chinese social media. Greeting to these angels! #EverydayHero ”

The nurses can be seen with marks from the mask on their faces. Tweeples greeted the nurses and called them “angels” and “heroes.” They were complimented for helping those who needed it.

This is what people said:

Man how tight are those things?

– Cael Maslin (@CaelMaslin) 5 February 2020

Is there a different type of mask? Something more comfortable and safer?

– Alex Amaral 🇧🇷 (@amaralalexandro) February 5, 2020

God bless them. They are heroes.

– Crops in the blood of the lamb (@ ArtOfTheState01) 6 February 2020

Take good care of all of you. Remember that we need you alive. Do not be guilty of taking a rest when needed. It will do you good. It will be good for everyone.

– Iceblue102 (@ IceBlue102) February 5, 2020

Thank you for your hard work for the world 24 hours a day.

– Ical Genji (@GenjiIcal) February 6, 2020

Yes, they are angels

– Muriel Alexander (@ alexander122_mb) February 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the viral disease that started from China has now raised concerns across international borders. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for $ 675 million in donations for a plan to fight the new corona virus.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said in Geneva: “Today we are launching a strategic preparedness and response plan … We are requesting $ 675 million to fund the plan for the next three months.”

