Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sport

The Denver Nuggets were terrified on Wednesday night when star guard Jamal Murray ended the game with an apparently serious ankle injury.

Murray was helped off the pitch and was unable to put pressure on his ankle in the blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets.

There is some good and bad news here. The good news is that no further structural damage was found in further tests. The bad news? Murray is expected to miss several more games.

Tests with Nuggets guard Jamal Murray’s sprained left ankle are flawless again today and are expected to miss several games.

– Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) January 17, 2020

It is certainly not as bad as it could have been.

Denver has the second-best record in the Western Conference of the season behind the Los Angeles Lakers at 28-12.

For its part, the recently expanded Murray is averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists in its fourth NBA season.