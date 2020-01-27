Scientists are trying to transform nuclear waste into batteries that can last thousands of years.

Researchers at the University of Bristol have already developed and tested next-generation diamond batteries that use energy from radioactive materials, who now expect to recycle waste from nuclear power plants out of service throughout the United Kingdom.

Work began earlier this month to remove radioactive waste products from the Berkeley power plant in Gloucestershire, which was dismantled in 1989 but has just become safe.

Carbon 14 isotopes extracted from the graphite blocks produced by the plant are infused with thin diamonds as wafers to create the batteries, which researchers say are capable of providing energy “almost to infinity.”

Potential applications range from the feeding of hearing aids and pacemakers to extending the reach of spacecraft at distances far beyond what is currently possible.

Diamond batteries are already being tested in extreme environments where it is difficult to replace conventional energy sources, even in sensors such as the top of volcanoes.

“Eventually, a highly powerful version of a diamond battery could power a mobile phone,” James Barker of the University of Bristol School of Engineering told The Independent.

“Mainly, however, they are better for devices that require long life, low power and where it is difficult to replace energy sources.”

Diamond batteries are enclosed in a non-radioactive diamond layer, which absorbs any radiation emitted by the C14 source and makes them safe for use in medical and consumer devices.

The Berkeley nuclear power plant in Gloucestershire, photographed in 1981, was dismantled in 1989 (Wikimedia Commons)

There are about 100,000 tons of nuclear waste in the form of graphite blocks in the UK alone, and most of the plants will be shut down by 2030. Scientists expect to have a pilot factory that produces the batteries within five years at the site of Berkeley

“The ultimate goal is to have a factory in one of the old power stations in the southwest that takes carbon-14 isotopes directly from the graphite blocks for use in diamond batteries. This would significantly reduce the radioactivity of the remaining material, making it easier and safer to manage, “said Professor Tom Scott, director of the Southwest Nuclear Center.

“Since most of the UK nuclear power plants will be disconnected in the next 10 to 15 years, this presents a great opportunity to recycle a large amount of material to generate energy for so many excellent uses.”

