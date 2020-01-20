Nuclear waste could be recycled for diamond battery power

The structure of graphite blocks in a nuclear reactor. Credit: EDF Energy

A team of physicists and chemists from the University of Bristol are hoping to recycle radioactive material directly from a former Gloucestershire nuclear power plant to produce extremely long lasting energy sources.

Work has begun at the Berkeley Power Station to remove radioactive waste from the site as part of the decommissioning program.

With the extraction of carbon-14 isotopes from irradiated toner, the time and cost of the cleaning process will be significantly reduced.

Berkeley was abandoned in 1989 and it has just become safe to begin removing radioactive waste from the plant.

These are currently stored in eight-meter concrete vaults underground and require specialized equipment for recovery and safe treatment.

The second nuclear power plant on the bank of the Severn River is Oldbury, which stopped producing electricity in 2012. The site completed fuel removal in 2016 and is now in the early stages of decommissioning.

These two sites, as well as the reactors at Hinkley Point in Somerset and other decommissioned sites in the United Kingdom, have huge amounts of irradiated toner that hold the carbon-14 isotope that could be recycled to generate energy.

Researchers at the University of Bristol have developed a man-made diamond that, when placed in a radioactive field, is capable of producing a small amount of electricity. With the use of carbon-14 with a half-life of 5730 years, batteries could potentially provide power on an almost infinite basis.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b6ME88nMnYE (/ embed)

Credit: University of Bristol

This project is part of the ASPIRE project: Advanced self-contained sensor units in high-radiation environments. The lead researcher is Professor Tom Scott of the School of Physics and director of the South West Nuclear Hub.

He said: “In recent years we have been developing ultra-low power sensors that collect energy from radioactive decay. This project is at a very advanced stage now and we have tested batteries in sensors in places as extreme as the top of a volcano! “

In addition to using batteries in environments where conventional sources of energy cannot be easily replaced, there are potential applications for medical purposes, such as hearing aids or pacemakers. It could even be possible to supply spacecraft or satellites for much more travel than is currently possible.

Professor Scott added: “The ultimate goal is to have a plant based at one of the former power plants in the Southwest that receives carbon-14 isotopes directly from graphite blocks for use in diamond batteries.

“This will significantly reduce the radioactivity of the remaining material, making management easier and safer.

“With the majority of the UK’s nuclear plants going offline for the next 10-15 years, this offers a tremendous opportunity for large volumes of material to be recycled to generate so much energy.”

This technology is a powerful example of the research and innovation that is being developed in the South West, home to the only nuclear new construction project in the UK.

