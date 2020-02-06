Nuclear war is bad news for both fish and people, scientists reveal

World War III can destroy some of the most iconic creatures in our oceans (Photo: Getty)

For the survivors of a nuclear war, life after atomic armageddon would be unspeakably grim.

When the dust settles after a nuclear conflict, in a struggle for survival, the surviving people are thrown into a colder, darkened world enveloped in clouds that make it impossible to grow food.

But life will not only be bad for the people who are slowly dying of hunger in the irradiated wreck of civilization, but also for the innocent fish that had absolutely nothing to do with the conflict.

As far as we know, marine animals have played no role in burning humanity’s eternal blood lust and had nothing to do with the development of weapons of mass destruction.

But their innocence will not protect them because they will suffer a terrible fate after the bombs fall, scientists have revealed in a “first of its kind investigation” that investigates the “toll of nuclear war on the world’s oceans.”

“The impact is huge,” said Nicole Lovenduski, lead author and associate professor at the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at Colorado University Boulder.

Lovenduski and her team discovered that the smoke generated by the detonation of nuclear warheads could shift ocean acidification patterns around the world and “rob” the waters of the building blocks that many organisms, including corals, need to build their hard exterior.

This may cause some species to become extinct.

“I wonder if organisms can adapt to such a change,” she said.

“We are already wondering if they can adapt to the relatively slower process of man-made acidification of the ocean, and this would happen much more abruptly.”

The team investigated a series of potential nuclear conflicts, including a hypothetical war between India and Pakistan.

A relatively small regional conflict of this nature would send huge amounts of dust, soot and smoke into the Earth’s atmosphere, block sunlight and cool the planet.

Earlier estimates suggested that a nuclear war between India and Pakistan would cause almost a third of people on the planet to starve.

“I hope this study helps us to understand that even a small-scale nuclear war can have global consequences,” Lovenduski added.

The results of a larger conflict are probably even more serious for humanity and the other organisms that planet Earth shares with us.

Last year a top scientist said that the Third World War could erupt at any time and result in more deaths than any other conflict in human history.

That is the hair-raising warning of a university graduate

Bear Braumoeller, professor of political science at Ohio State University, has been analyzing data on international warfare for the past 200 years.

He fears that we have only succeeded in preventing a worldwide armed conflict through “random happiness” and said that the John Lennon-inspired belief that war is over has brought us into a false sense of security, warning that our complacency about a peaceful future.

“We really don’t get how big a war against threats is – not nearly,” he said.

“The escalation process that led to two world wars in the last century is still there. Nothing has changed.

“And that makes me sad.”

Only one nuclear bomb would destroy a city (Photo: Getty / Metro.co.uk)

The new book by Braumoeller is called Only the Dead: The Persistence of War in the Modern Age.

It disputes the claims of recent scientists who claim that the war is in decline, an argument that Steven Pinker, in particular, puts forward in his book The Better Angels of Our Nature from 2011: Why Violence Has Declined.

“I look extensively at all the different ways you can think about what war means,” he said.

“I find no evidence of a long-term decline in any of them.”

Braumoeller said that the chance that a small war becomes a very large one has not changed.

His calculations suggest that there is a 13% chance of a war killing 1% of the world’s population in the next 100 years, as long as there are 50 smaller wars on Earth in the same period.

A conflict of this seriousness would kill 77 million people.

“That is nothing less than horrible,” the political scientist added.

“The escalating tendency to war is the scariest thing I’ve found in this study.”

It is thought that the US and Russia each have around 4000 warheads (Image: Getty)

The number of global conflicts has certainly decreased since World War II, with the threat of mutually assured destruction that froze Russia and the US in a Cold War that never broke out in a total battle.

But this does not mean that the threat of a huge war has simply disappeared, because there have been earlier times in history when peace reigned for a long time before it was destroyed by a bloody conflict.

Braumoeller added: “We see a decrease in the number of conflict initiatives at the end of the Cold War, but that is about the only good news.

“Other than that, at least for the last 200 years, I cannot find a downward trend in the incidence or fatality of warfare. The opposite is true.

“People regard huge wars, such as the world wars, as something extraordinary, something that has a cause that is different from other wars.

“The profound tragedy is that the most deadly, catastrophic wars are much more common than we might think.

“They come from a series of decisions by people who don’t want to stop fighting. That makes them enormously more dangerous than we realize. “

In his book, Braumoeller calculates how deadly the next war could be.

Once an armed conflict has caused more than 1,000 deaths in battle, there is about a 50% chance that it will be just as devastating as the 1990 war in Iraq, killing 20,000 to 35,000 hunters, he said.

The chance is 2% that such a war can be just as devastating for the fighters as the First World War.

That is roughly the chance to draw three of a kind in a five-card poker game

And there is about a 1% chance that “its intensity would exceed that of any international war in the past two centuries.”

“This is pretty gloomy. Not only has the war not disappeared, but it would be frighteningly easy to wage much larger wars than we have ever seen in history, “said Braumoeller.