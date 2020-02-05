Nubia Red Magic 5G for 80W fast charging, 144Hz refresh rate

The next Nubia gaming smartphone sounds like a beast in the making.

The next Nubia gaming smartphone sounds like a beast in the making.

The upcoming phone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Nubia, the Red Magic 5G, comes with a refresh rate of 144Hz and also supports 80W fast charging. It is also said that the gaming smartphone supports dual-mode 5G and may also come with an “air-cooled fast-charge solution”.

The device’s features were revealed by the Ni Fei brand president on the Chinese microblog site Weibo. The Nubia Red Magic 5G will charge super fast and have a large capacity battery, he wrote. Ni Fei also claimed that the development team has devised a built-in fan to create an “air-cooled fast-charge solution”. This fan will be used to cool the battery while it is warming up quickly during fast charging. The company has implemented cooling fans in its previous phones, including the Red Magic 3 and Red Magic 3S.

He also revealed that the phone could have up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. This means that this phone would be one of the first phones with 16 GB of RAM, although there is also a 12 GB RAM version of the device. In terms of camera, the device probably has a Sony IMX686 sensor of 64 megapixels as the primary snapper. There are probably two more sensors in the device, but the details are not yet known. We also assume that the handset is powered by the new Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.