NTA publishes GPAT 2020 result, see gpat.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency has released the GPAT 2020 result. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can view their results on the official GPAT website at gpat.nta.nic.in. The agency has published the GPAT Merit List with the names and placements of the candidates.

According to reports, a total of 50,747 candidates had applied for the aptitude test for the final pharmacy test (GPAT) 2020. Of the total number of candidates, 20,563 came from the general category and 1,841 from the general category from EWS. Similarly, 20,914 OBC candidates, 5,894 SC candidates, and 1,535 ST candidates appeared for the exam.

GPAT (GRADUATE PHARMACY APTITUDE TEST) is a national admission test for participation in M.Pharm programs. Until 2018, it was carried out every year by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) according to the instructions of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) of the Indian government.

Steps to review the 2020 GPAT result:

Step 1: Visit the official website – gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your application number and your date of birth

Step 4: Click the Submit button.

Step 5: Download and print your earnings list.