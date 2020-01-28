NTA 2020: the full list of winners like Holly and Phil and Ant and Dec win big

The full list of NTA winners has been announced (Image: Getty / Rex / Empics)

Ant and Dec and Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield of This Morning have continued their winning streak at the National Television Awards, with the fury of some of the ITV stars.

Tonight’s dazzling ceremony at the O2 Arena in London was organized by David Walliams, who arrived at the ceremony when it was hoisted in the air during a performance of You Raise Me Up.

In the two-and-a-half hour show, the stars of the small screen were celebrated for their achievements, but it was the resident favorites who kept their titles as gong winners.

Holly, Phil and the entire This Morning team once again won the gong of the live magazine show, making Nadia Sawalha of Loose Women declare how unhappy she was and Denise Welch leaving and returning home early after losing again in the show.

Ant and Dec won two awards: they continued their 19-year winning streak for the presenter awards and also took home the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award as part of I am a celebrity, get me out of here.

Holly and Phil won the live magazine once again (Image: PA Wire)

Ant and Dec triumphed after tonight’s ceremony with a 19-year streak intact (Image: Getty)

This Morning team came out with full force (Image: PA Wire)

Other winners of the night included Gavin and Stacey, who took home the insight prize and caused Ruth Jones to give a nod to fan favorite Nessa by calling Tom Jones for not calling her live on stage.

Michael Palin, who won the special recognition award, took the time to remember his career to pay tribute to his late friend Terry Jones, who died last week after a battle against dementia.

In a classic move on his part, he talked about one of Terry’s most famous characters, Mr. Creosote, and how the pompous overcomer drawing caused Monty Python’s team to spray gallons of vomit over a restaurant the day before a wedding.

Michael Palin received special recognition for his contribution to comedy and documentary (Image: Rex)

Gavin and Stacey’s team also picked up a gong (Image: Getty)

I am a celebrity who won the Bruce Forsyth Award for entertainment (Image: PA Wire)

Jesy Nelson burst into tears after winning his online trolls documentary, Odd One Out, and was encouraged by the audience while celebrating the moment and thanked his mother and boyfriend, Chris Hughes.

In Soapland, Emmerdale reached the top as the best serial drama for the fourth time, while Mark Charnock, better known as Marlon Dingle, was escorted by a handcuffed policeman after his character was arrested for murder.

Jesy was radiant while picking up his gong (Image: Getty)

Katies’ final story when Sinead Tinker won him a gong (Image: Getty)

Emmerdale won for the fourth time in serial drama (Image: Getty)

Katie McGlynn of Coronation Street won for her heartbreaking Coronation Street story about cervical cancer, which saw her character Sinead Tinker die.

His co-star Peter Ash, who plays Paul Foreman in soap, also took home the best newcomer.

More: Holly Willoughby



Piers Morgan, who decided to boycott the ceremony, criticized the main winners online, as well as host Walliams, whom he described as “creepy” during a parody in which he accepted a prize in underwear.

He later said he was tired of seeing Ant and Dec and Holly and Phil win, and it was for this reason that he explained the morning of the event, why he did not attend.

The National Television Awards are now available on ITV Player.





National Television Awards 2020: List of winners

Challenge: The Great British Bake

Reality (entertainment): Odd One Out – Jesy Nelson

Drama: Peaky Blinders

Comedy: Mrs. Brown’s Boys

Serial drama performance: Katie McGlynn

Impact Award: Gavin and Stacey

Live Magazine: This morning

TV judge: David Walliams

New drama Chernobyl

TV host: Ant and Dec

Newcomer: Mark Charnock

Special recognition: Sir Michael Palin

Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award: I’m a celebrity … Get me out of here

Dramatic performance: Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders

Serial drama: Emmerdale

Talent: Strictly come to dance





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a celebrity story, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team email us at [email protected], call 020 3615 2145 or visit our Submit Material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: Denise Welch leaves the NTA when loose women lose again against Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield this morning

MORE: David Walliams makes a “painful” joke of Caroline Flack at the National Television Awards, and it doesn’t work out very well