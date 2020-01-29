NTA 2020: Michael Palin dedicates an award to Terry Jones of Monty Python

To watch this video, enable JavaScript and consider updating to a website

Sir Michael Palin paid a hilariously appropriate tribute to his late Monty Python friend, Terry Jones, by winning the special recognition gong of the National Television Awards.

Terry, who was a founding member of Monty Python with Michael, died last week at age 77 after a battle with dementia.

When Sir Michael appeared on stage to collect his prize at the O2 Arena in London, which was to recognize his contribution to the making of documentaries and comedy, he took a moment to remember his friend, and one of his most classic characters .

“I want to dedicate this award tonight to someone who taught me more about television than anyone else, my dear friend and former Python, Terry Jones,” he said.

‘Anyone who knows or has worked with Terry will have been infected with his contagious and extraordinary enthusiasm.

‘Terry always worked to do something right. He had some ability to be very ruthless but also charming at the same time. “

Michael was recognized for his working life on television (Image: Rex)

Michael credits his friend Lat for his career (Image: Matthew Horwood / Getty Images)

Then he threw himself into the memory of filming Mr. Cresote with Terry, the vile and rude patron of the restaurant that delayed everything that was seen in the 1983 film The Meaning of Monty Python’s Life.

Creosote, who saw Jones in a fat suit, kept asking for food and was horrible with the waiter before overdoing it with a mint after dinner, vomiting profusely throughout the restaurant.

“The idea was that it would be the biggest vomit sequence ever filmed anywhere,” Michael said.

“And Terry was never very happy with the amount of vomit.”

Creosote was one of Terry’s most vile and beloved creations (Image: Getty)

Terry Jones passed away last week from dementia (Image: PA)

“I think we needed about 3,000 gallons,” the star continued with lightning. ‘Eventually we have this great eruption.

“I’ve never seen anything like this: four huge bombs pumped vomit all over the place.”

He then apologized for the wedding party they planned to use the lounge the next day.

Hey, an apology 37 years late is better than no apology!

Sir Michael won the special recognition award at the ceremony (Image: PA)

“What Terry wanted to do was say things in a way that had never been said before, and do things in a way that had never been done before,” he said.

“I think that is a laudable goal for anyone on television or on television.”

Sir Michael was one of the many prize winners at tonight’s party, with Ant and Dec winning two awards, and Holly Willougby and Phillip Schofield once again winning for This Morning.

Ms. Brown’s boys surprised with her victory in comedy, which made Brendan O’Carroll personally praise the Ricky Gervais show, After Life, which ran against him in the category.

David Walliams organized the two and a half hour event, which received mixed reviews.

The National Television Awards are now available on ITV Player.





