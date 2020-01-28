NTA 2020: Marlon Dingle of Emmerdale appears to present a soap prize in handcuffs

(Image: ITV)

Emmerdale star Mark Charnock entertained fans by appearing as Marlon Dingle to present a National Television Award to Coronation Street star Peter Ash, who plays Paul Foreman in ITV soap.

In tonight’s episode, evidence that included a murder weapon and fingerprints in the car led police to accuse Marlon of the murder of Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough). Poor “Marlon”, also known as Mark Charnock, was introduced by host David Walliams.

A police officer handcuffed him and led the bad boy dressed in a tuxedo to the podium.

Mark joked: “I didn’t even do it: the killer is in the audience, sitting next to the victim. That’s the entertainment world!”

He was referring to Jonathan Wrather, who plays Graham’s real murderer, Pierce Harris, who seems to have tricked Marlon into taking responsibility for the crime.

Peter felt overwhelmed when he accepted the award and thanked the Coronation Street team for their arguments, the biggest arch was Paul emotionally confronting the abuse he suffered as a teenager at the hands of his stepfather Kel.

It was central in some heavy and emotional scenes, for which viewers gave it a great reception, and managed to get the most votes in a highly contested category that also included Max Bowden (Max Bowden of EastEnders), Jurell Carter (Nate Robinson of Emmerdale) and Imran Adams (Mitchell Deveraux of Hollyoaks).

Emmerdale continues as Best Drama in Series, alongside Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks. Katie McGlynn has won the award for best drama series performance like the tragic Sinead Osbourne who lost her battle against cancer.

As for Marlon, he returns to prison dinners. Mark warned: think I think everyone around you is trying to keep you optimistic, but it isn’t. It is crushing it, slowly but surely crushing. Any positivity has really left your system. There are points where you almost accept your destiny, where you are ready to give up. It won’t be a quick resolution for him. “

