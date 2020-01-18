NSCDC threatens to punish gas stations and kitchen gas sellers in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Protection Corps, NSCDC, has threatened to punish gas stations and sellers of cooking gas that operate below standard across the state.

Command spokesman SC Adamu Shehu revealed it in a press release issued to DAILY POST in Dutse.

He said that the Command had noted with dismay the nonchalant attitudes of some of these companies toward safety standards set aside during emergency situations.

The press release explained that during its recent inspection tour of certain service stations and cooking gas sales outlets in the metropolis of Dutse, out of twenty-one (21) stations visited, only nine (9) stations complied security measures.

The order indicated that the faulty stations were found with fire extinguishers already exhausted and expired.

The state’s NSCDC commander Alh Garba Muhammad has threatened to invoke the wrath of the law if they continue to compromise on safety standards.

Alhaji Garba stressed that each service station must comply with safety requirements such as active fire extinguishers, sand buckets, no smoking signs, among others.

He also warned sellers of kitchen gas against selling the product in residential areas.

The commander noted that the non-compliance would be treated as an act of negligence and recklessness against the innocent lives and property of the people of the state.