NPFL: Kano Pillars hold Sunshine Stars 2-2 at Ondo

The Kano Pillars football club refused on Sunday to the Sunshine Stars to obtain the maximum of three points necessary for the Ondo State sports complex.

During matchday 17, the exciting first half of the game saw the home team dominate the field.

The deadlock was broken in the 37th minute when Sunshine Stars ‘Anthony Omaka played the ball into the visitors’ net after wrapping the ball up with a superb performance by Wasiu Jimoh.

The match became intense in the second half with increased pressure on the home team who struggled to keep the visiting team who changed their style of play.

However, Sunshine Stars’ lead was short-lived when Auwalu Ali of Pillar equalized the visitors with a range hit to restore the tie to 1-1 within 50 minutes of the second half.

After 62 minutes of play, Omaka came back at close range for his double with Sunshine Stars leading 2-1.

In the 71st minute, Auwalu again restored the parity for the visitors to score 2-2

Speaking about the match, Sunshine Stars coach Kabir Dogo said, “I don’t want to comment on the referee. Because what we see here is not what we see in our away games.

“Assuming we see good referees, we would have had more away wins. I don’t like to complain about arbitrating. Those who evaluate them watch.

“We have been very successful in the away games but in our home games, every home game is very difficult.

“The way they officiate our home and away games is very different. It’s one of those things, at least anyone who watches Sunshine knows that we have a good team with quality players. At least I’m happy with what my players have done. “

Kano Pillars technical advisor Ibrahim Musa, delighted with the score, said that

the game plan changed in the locker room during half-time.

“I am satisfied with the three points because Sunshine is a good team. If you check the table, they are in fourth position on the log while we are in 12th position. So making me a point is a good thing.

“We took time to study our opponent’s weakness and we do it in the second half if you look at the first half, we weren’t playing as Pillars.

“We change the style of play in the locker room, we go home to make sure we get the maximum three points.”