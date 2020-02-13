‘Now step back; Don’t wait until Nigeria becomes Somalia before you step down. ‘

The Northern Youth Coalition (NYC) has urged Nigerian President President Muhammadu Buhari to resign before it will be too late as Nigeria seek another Somalia.

They announced their intentions in a statement recently issued by their National Convener.

The statement is;

“Persistent insecurity is one of the main reasons we asked for change and voted Jonathan out in 2015.” But instead of finding a permanent solution to the problem, murders and other forms of crime have reappeared under the supervision of someone who has sworn to himself Be our savior.

It has been almost five years now and Nigeria is reportedly either worse than the Jonathan government or no different from the previous government, although in his first term President Buhari promised that his government would bring the end of the government national Suffering from insecurity.

We can’t keep watching while our region is turned into ashes and graveyards.

President Buhari has probably failed to secure the lives and property of Nigerians due to a lack of political will, commitment or competence, and he should step down to save the country from collapse. “

