Now let's psychoanalyze the beards

At Vox, Luke Winkie talks about facial hair:

It is clear that men, especially men who often stand in front of the camera, have something that urges them to radically change the look of their faces during the epilogue of existential upheavals. The cultural instinct is to attribute this trend to depression or other mental illness. The term “separation beard” has been in the Urban Dictionary catalog since 2009, and as Deborah Serani, psychologist and associate professor at Adelphi University, explained in Psychology Today, apathy to self-care can be one of the first signs of dysfunction in the frontal lobe, the part of the brain that also determines your interest in eating, sleeping, and other basic self-care systems.

Oh come on. I know the old saw says three are a trend (Justin Trudeau, Beto O’Rourke and Ted Cruz), but there are still only three. And O’Rourke is the only one of the three who had an existential crisis. The last thing I checked was that Trudeau remains Prime Minister of Canada and Cruz remains firmly in the Senate.

Sometimes a beard is just a beard, you know? What reminds me: I once grew a beard. There was no existential crisis, just a six-week vacation that I had negotiated with a previous employer. I thought this would be a good opportunity to see how I look with a beard, but without the whole workplace watching it grow into it. However, it turned out to be pretty bad and I cut it off before going back to work. Maybe I’ll show you this week on Throwback Thursday.