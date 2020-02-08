Now let’s identify Instagram to follow

Instagram now categorizes the list of your followers in “Least Interacted With” and “Most Shown in Feed.”

Instagram recently rolled out a feature that shows a list of people following a user in two categories, including “Least interaction with” and “Most displayed in feed.” The feature, which was also announced via micro-blog site Twitter, had the Facebook brand that informs its users about what the feature does exactly.

“Do you want to see which Instagram accounts appear the most in your feed and with whom you communicate the least? Now you can! Tap “Follow” and manage your list from there. ”

Do you want to see which Instagram accounts appear the most in your feed and with whom you communicate the least? Now you can! Tap “Follow” and manage your list from there. pic.twitter.com/eKFOBCdutr

– Instagram (@instagram) February 6, 2020

To use this function, the user must follow these steps:

1. Open Instagram

2. Go to your profile

3. Tap on the “Follow” option

4. You will see both categories, including “Least interaction with” and “Most displayed in feed”

An Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch that the portal is about bringing people closer and the things they care about. But it is also known that, over time, interests and relationships can evolve and change. The goal of the brand is to make it easy for those who use it. The idea is to let the user manage the accounts that he or she follows, so that it best matches their current connections and interests.

