Now is the time to promote Jack Studnicka

The Boston Bruins do not have to look at the retail market within this period, Jack Studnicka is waiting in the starting blocks and itches after a promotion.

Right now it’s time to give him a good chance in the Boston Bruins cast. The team is not only at the top of the NHL, but Jack Studnicka is in a rich shape and would probably thrive as a result.

Last week Jack Studnicka was named CCM / AHL player of the week after scoring three goals and two assists in two games’ loss to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

In itself, that’s a reason to get him into the Boston Bruins cast. He has proven to be a skillful penalty to prevent goals, but also to position himself in the right places to capitalize on when the opponent overwhelms his Powerplay group.

Although Karson Kuhlman does a great job, Jack Studnicka might be the second right answer for now. Instead of the Boston Bruins giving up trading in someone, he could get a reasonable chance to settle in the NHL and see how he is doing.

The question is; When you’ve done that, where do you mix Karson Kuhlman?

It could go with Charlie Coyle and Sean Kuraly, Danton Heinen, or another press professional. This could also be a good place to try Studnicka properly. You have to imagine that it is someone like Par Lindholm that the Boston Bruins could do without and take the risk of losing.

One of the more compelling reasons to hedge our bets now, besides leading the league, is that the Boston Bruins are in the middle of a winning streak.

Nothing can afford to take the strange risk of trying out new players as the leaders. The winning streak will undoubtedly make it easier for Studnicka to enter the locker room. You can imagine that it’s a much nicer mood than a team with a defeat!

At just 20 years old, you can make a strong case for not accelerating Studnicka’s development and forcing him into the big league before he is ready. Because of his talent, however, you can imagine that he swims rather than sinks.

In his first professional season, he has 18 goals and 18 assists in the American Hockey League and there is absolutely no reason why he cannot repeat this production on a larger stage.

Bring him up, give him a good chance and we’ll find out! It is certainly a cheaper option than some of the others.