Look, at this moment voluntarily boarding a cruise ship for a reason other than the Golden Girls is simply not worth the risk. Because even when not stranded at sea, cruise ships generally seem to be floating Petri dishes with buffet tables that are full of floating microscopic pirates looking for command and looting of passenger bodies.

And in the Coronavirus era, cruise ships seem even more potent than ever before, something that more than a thousand passengers and crew trapped in their cabins aboard a luxury cruise ship off the coast of Japan have unfortunately learned too late. The Diamond Princess cruise ship, intended to take 2,666 people on a tour through East Asia, is now just off the coast of Yokohama, Japan, while 1,045 people cannot leave their rooms before they get their test results after an 80-year-old – old passenger who recently disembarked has tested positive for the virus:

“Two days [after the man left the ship], 20 people out of 102 whose results were confirmed were infected, and 171 others waited nervously for their results.

The thousands of people who have never been tested or tested negative are now confronted with their huts for at least 12 days, unable to communicate directly with each other, their meals are brought by staff in masks and protective clothing. “

Now the regularly planned cruise ship activities of a lot of food are being absolutely wasted and canceled, with passengers limited to a hot drink and three picky meals a day. But some in quarantine use their time by cultivating modest followers on social media, such as the passenger celebrating his ninth wedding anniversary in his cabin, where he tweets pictures of every meal, sounding enough, given the circumstances:

<noscript><iframe src="https://jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=twitter-1225365576668733441&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="twitter-1225365576668733441" data-recommended="false" width="500" height="159" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

The account of another passenger is somewhat ominous. A message from a Twitter account called On Board the Diamond Princess is reminiscent of the style of a 17th-century travelogue that I once read in a graduate seminar about a ship that got lost at sea, leaving sailors to eat nothing but rotting penguin meat for weeks consider the ocean as a numb emptiness. “I always hear painful cough from a foreigner in a nearby room,” the passenger writes. “I can get infected today or tomorrow.”

On the smallest piece of bright sides, passengers have been told that they can go on deck 90 minutes at a time in small groups with face masks, as long as they are only a meter apart. They are also provided with a daily sudoku and zero coke.

