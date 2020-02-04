Now Indian tourists to Bhutan pay Rs 1200 every day as ‘compensation for sustainable development’

Thimphu: Bhutan introduces a “Sustainable Development Allowance” for regional tourists after a peak in Indian visitors that has raised concerns for the cherished ecology of the unique Himalayan kingdom.

The majority of tourists already cough $ 250 (around Rs 17,815) per day in high season – including meals, transportation and accommodation – to visit the land of 750,000 people who are famous for being lucky over economic growth and being CO2 negative.

But this “high value, low impact” strategy has come under pressure in recent years due to a sharp increase in visitors from its giant neighboring India – which are exempt from the tax.

On Monday, the lower house of Bhutan approved legislation, which means that visitors from India, Bangladesh and the Maldives must pay a fee of 1,200 ngultrums ($ 16.85 or Rs 1,200) per day from July.

In 2018, Bhutan received 200,000 visitors from countries in the region, an increase of nearly 10% compared to 2017, which raised fears that it would just become a new destination for mass tourism.

Superstar cricket captain Virat Kohli did a lot to publicize Bhutan when he published photos of a recent trip with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, on social media. While India’s most important celebrity couple, nicknamed collectively “Virushka,” behaved, others did not.

Last October an Indian cyclist caused indignation by climbing a monument to pose for a photo.

Sonam Wangchuk, chairman of the Bhutan hotel and restaurant association, however, has expressed the fear that newly built budget hotels that accommodate the increase in Indian visitors will now go bankrupt.

“We shared our concerns and feelings with the government. But despite that, they continued the decision,” Wangchuk said.

Tandi Dorji, Bhutan’s Foreign Minister and the Head of the Tourism Council, said the government would consider tax incentives if the new fee affected the hotel sector.

