Now Hear This: new music by Niall Horan, Christine and the Queens and Another Sky, plus spotlight artist Obongjayar

I’m not entirely sure how many people care about new music this week when the Oscars start (make sure you follow the Independent coverage before, during, and after the ceremony), but I think there’s enough to get excited to become over.

My favorite song this week is Christine and the Queen’s beautiful “People, I’t Been Sad”, with his sad, sludgy synths and her lyrics, seemingly about being withdrawn from the outside world. What I really like is her fluttering between French and English in the texts – there are certain French expressions that are so beautiful that it would be a crime to translate them: “Adolescence contrariée par un millier de chardons morts / Marcher pieds nus sur du ver et maintenance tout est plus fort… Adolescence con unaré par une solitude folle / Maintenant quand je suis dehors le soleil me brûle encore. “

Another Sky, tipped last year as one to watch through The Independent, has returned with the devastating ‘Brave Face’, written by singer Catrin Vincent for a friend who comes from a bad relationship.

“I saw so many parallels between her situation and mine,” she explains. “The text” you put on your brave face, girl “is something that an ex once said to me. For me, a “brave face” means hiding the struggle and living in denial.

“I wanted to reclaim those words and transform them into a war cry for myself and her. Instead of telling us to ‘suck it up’, I tell us to use our anger instead. The world tells women that when we get angry, we lose our softness and what makes us a woman. That is not true. I ask us to accept our anger where necessary, to protect ourselves. “

Hayley Williams stays out of the park with her solo material, this time on the seeping, squelchy ‘Cinnamon’, which reminds me a lot of the sharp electronic sounds of Sylvan Esso. There is an enigmatic new single from Nadine Shah, “Ladies for Babies (Goats for Love)”, and another from Moses Sumney – “Cut Me”, which precedes part one of his new album, grae. That falsetto makes the hairs on your arms stand upright.

Niall Horan has released ‘No Judgment’, the new single from his just-announced second album, Heartbreak Weather. It’s a big change from his debut album, Flicker – although I liked a lot more folk-acoustic, Fleetwood-influenced things there, I am a fan of what I’ve heard from this album so far. From the Japanese-Australian artist Joji you have the dramatic ‘Run’, which is full of brooding, dark images that form a background for his soulful voice.

1/40 Nirvana – “All apologies”

“I wish I was like you / easily amused / find my nest of salt / everything is my fault.”

As headbangers with bleeding poet’s hearts, Nirvana were singular. Yet their slower songs are unjustly disguised as the decades pass. Has Kurt Cobain articulated his fear and anger even more emphatically than on the best song of their album with swan song, 1993’s In Utero?

All apologies – a mea culpa howling from the abyss – were addressed to his wife, Courtney Love, and their baby daughter, Frances Bean. Six months later Cobain would take his own life. No other composition expresses the despair that wanted to devour him and the chest that burst love for his family. The circumstances are tragic, but the message – which loves to get stuck after we leave – is uplifting. EP

Rex

2/40 Nine Inch Nails – “Hurt”

“And you could have it all / My kingdom of dirt / I will disappoint you / I will hurt you.”

Trent Reznor’s ripping diagnosis of his addiction to self-destruction – he never confirmed whether the song refers to heroin use – would have an unlikely rebirth through the cover of Johnny Cash from 2002. But all that pain, scorching lyricism and terrible beauty is already there and correct in the original from Reznor. EP

Getty

3/40 Joy Division – “Love will tear us apart”

“Why is the bedroom turned away so cold on your side? / Is my timing so poor, is our respect so dry? ”

Basking in his semi-official status as student hymn Joy Division’s biggest hit has demonstrably suffered excessive fame. Yet the painful humanity of Ian Curtis’s words approached darkly with fresh ears. His marriage fell apart when he wrote the text and he would soon take his own life. But far from a creepy message from the edge “Love Will Tear Us Apart” unfolds like a tinkling guitar sonnet – sad and searing. EP

Paul Slattery / Retna

4/40 Arcade Fire – “Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)”

“They heard me sing and they said I should stop / stop these pretentious things and just hit the clock.”

Finding the dreamy undersides of suburbs and nui was perhaps the crown on Arcade Fire and their best album, The Suburbs. Many artists have tried to talk about the stifling conformity of life amid manicured lawns and the purgatory of two cars in the car.

But Arcade Fire articulated the frustrations and the feeling of something better just behind the horizon that will be immediately known to anyone who grew up far away from the bright lights, “Sprawl II” ‘s sharp synths beautifully opposed by Régine Chassagne who sings as Bjork as Bjork laid shelves in a supermarket while she was studying for her diploma at night. EP

AFP / Getty images

5/40 Beyonce – “Formation”

“I love my baby hair, with baby hair and afros / I love my Negro nose with Jackson Five nostrils / Earned all this money, but they will never take the land out of me / I have hot sauce in my bag, swag.”

Beyonce had made politically charged statements for this, but “Formation” felt like her most explicit. The texts claim the power in her identity as a black woman from the deep south and make her brag about her wealth and refuse to forget her roots. In a society that still judges women for bragging about their success, Beyonce owns it and claims to assert its power, including men. “You may be just making a black Bill Gates,” she muses, but then actually concludes, “I may just be making a black Bill Gates.” RO

(Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella)

6/40 Laura Marling – “Ghosts”

“Lover, please don’t fall on your knees / it’s not like I believe in / eternal love.”

Haunted folkie Marling was 16 when she wrote her broken-out ballad – a fortune telling of teenage heartache with a hint of flinty maturity that beats the listener. It is one of the most destructive anti-love songs in recent history – and a reminder that, despite Mumford and Sons – the now-folk scene from the mid-2000s was not quite the hellish fandango progeny it considered. EP

Alan McAteer

7/40 LCD sound system – “Losing My Edge”

“I am losing my lead / to all children in Tokyo and Berlin / I am losing my lead at the Brooklynites art academy in small jackets and borrowed nostalgia for the unmatched 1980s.”

One of the best songs ever written about aging and being forced to make peace with the person you become. Long before the concept of “hipster” had become mainstream, 30-year-old James Murphy complained about the cool kids – with their beards and trucker hats – snarling at his heels.

Coming from his experiences as a cool DJ for school DJ in New York, the song functions perfectly as a satire of Nathan Barley-type trends. But while Murphy desperately removes all his advanced influences, it is the seam of real pain that runs through the texts that give it its universality. EP

Getty Images

8/40 Leonard Cohen – “So Long, Marianne”

“Well, you know that I like living with you / but you make me so forgotten / I forget to pray for the angels / and then the angels forget to pray for us.”

You can fill a ledger with unforgettable Cohen texts – couplets that cut you in half like a samurai knife, so you don’t even notice what happened until you suddenly slide into pieces.

“So Long, Marianne” was dedicated to his beloved, Marianne Jensen, whom he met in 1960 on the Greek island of Hydra. As the texts confirm, they finally passed like ships in a long, sad night.

She died three months before Cohen, in July 2016. Shortly before, he wrote her his last goodbye – a coda to the ballad that had come to define her in the wider world. “Know that I am so close behind you that if you stretch out your hand, I think you can reach mine … Goodbye old friend. Endless love, goodbye. “EP

Getty

9/40 The Libertines – “Can’t Stand Me Now”

“A final batter for the beginning / you twist and tear our love apart.”

The great pop-novel of our time crashed shortly after Carl Barât and Pete Doherty put their arms around each other’s shoulders and delivered this incredible platonic love song. Has a break-up drive ever stung so bitterly as when the Libertines duo counted the ways in which one had betrayed the other?

Shortly thereafter, Doherty’s spiral-shaped chemical habit would see him get started from the group and he would become a national mascot for drug overdose – a kind of Danny Dyer with spurs on his arm. But he and Barât – and the rest of us – would always have “I can’t stand it now”, a laundry list with small tricks that get you right in the chest. EP

Rex functions

10/40 Kate Bush – “Cloud busting”

“You are like my yo-yo / that glowed in the dark / what made it special / made it dangerous / so I bury it / and forget it.”

Few artists use surrealism as successfully as Kate Bush – or are inspired by such unusual places. So you have “Cloudbusting”, about the relationship between psychoanalyst Wilhelm Reich and his son Peter, the last of whom Bush lives with disarming tenderness. The way in which Peter’s father is compared to such a lively childhood memory is a perfect, enduring testimony to the ways in which we as adults are affected by loss. RO

Rex

11/40 Nick Cave – “Into my Arms”

“I don’t believe in an interventionist God / But I know, honey, you do it / But if I did I would kneel down and ask Him / not to intervene when it came to you.”

Granted, the lyrics spit and cooin and, written down, they look like something that Robbie Williams could crown on his way back from the tattoo shop (“And I don’t believe in the existence of angels / But if I look at you, ask I wonder if that is true “).

Yet they are delivered from Cave with outright cruelty while explaining his feelings for a significant other (the opinions are divided as to whether it is addressed to the mother of his oldest son Luke, Viviane Carneiro or to PJ Harvey, with whom he was briefly involved) ). It flows in order, but like lava from a volcano, which is about to burn everything. EP

Getty

12/40 Sisters of Mercy – “This Corrosion”

“On days like this / In times like this / I feel an animal deep down / Very bent on knees.”

Andrew Eldritch is the great forgotten copywriter of his generation. Dominion / Mother Russia was a rumor about the apocalypse and also a criticism of the efforts to meaningfully address the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War.

Ever better, and from the same Floodlands album was “This Corrosion” – a song more epic than watching all three Lord the Rings movies from the top of Mount Everest. Amidst the choirs and original guitars, which gives the nine-minute belter its true power, are the lyrics – which may or may not refer to the more or less amicable departure of the Sisters of Wayne Hussey and Craig Adams.

Anyway, Eldritch paints powerful images in the listener’s mind, especially during the stream of consciousness that unfolds as an excerpt from The Necronomicon by HP Lovecraft or the Book of Revelations: The Musical. EP

Rex

13/40 Sultans of Ping FC – “Where’s Me Jumper?”

“It’s good to say that things can only get better / You haven’t lost your brand new sweater / Pure new wool and perfect stitches / Not the type of sweater you itch.”

Received as a novelty article on his debut in – pauses to feel old – January 1992, the Sultan’s lament for a missing item of woolen clothing with time is revealed as something deeper. It is clearly playful and parodying fear-filled indie texts (of which there was no shortage in the early nineties). But there is a howling of pain deeply woven into the material of the song, so that the tinkling is supported by a persistent unease. EP

Flickr / Ian Oliver

14/40 The Smiths – “There is a light that never goes out”

“Take me out tonight / Take me everywhere, I don’t care / I don’t care, I don’t care.”

Just like with Leonard Cohen, you could spend the rest of your days debating the best lyrics from Morrissey. But there has certainly never been a more perfect collection of couplets than those in their 1982 opus. It is hysterically witty, with the narrator painting death by truck of ten tons as the last word in romantic ruin. But the characteristic sardonic mind of Moz is overshadowed by a blinding light of spiritual harassment, resulting in a song that acts as both a cosmic joke and howl in the abyss. EP

Rex

15/40 Bruce Springsteen – “I’m on Fire”

“At night I wake up with the sheets soaked // and a freight train that runs through the middle of my head / Only you can cool my desire.”

Written, Springsteen texts can – stops to ensure that reinforced steel helmet is tied up – read like a fever-dream Bud Light commercial. It is childbirth, husky, hokey, superstitious who brings them to life.

And he has never written texts as perfectly as this poem about forbidden desire from 1984’s Born in the USA. Springsteen was engaged to actress / model Julianne Phillips at that time, although he had already had a connection with his future wife Patti Scialfa, who recently joined the E-Street Band as a background singer. The portents of the song do not require in-depth research, because lust and desire are combined in one of the most flammable cocktails in regular rock. EP

(Photo by Brian Ach / Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation)

16/40 Tori Amos – “Father Lucifer”

“He says he thinks I’m a watercolor stain / he says I run and then I run from him and then I run / he didn’t see me looking from the plane / he wiped a tear and then he threw away our apple seed.”

The daughter of a strict Baptist preacher, Amos constantly wrote about her father’s affairs. Father Lucifer was further inspired by visions she had received while taking peyote with a South American shaman.

The result was a feverish immersion in family anxiety, framed by a prism of nightmarish hallucination. It’s about love, death, God and the dark things in our lives that we don’t dare to confront – the stream of words delivered with compelling understatement. EP

AFP / Getty

17/40 Public Enemy – “Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos”

“I got a letter from the government / Recently / I opened and read it / It said they were dorks / They wanted me for their army or whatever / Imagine me” damn, I never said. ”

Decades before Black Lives Matter, Chuck D and Public Enemy articulated the besieged reality of everyday life for millions of African-Americans. Black Steel, later covered by triphopper Tricky, is a booming refusal to participate in the American Land of the Free mythology – a message that is just as relevant today as when it kicked out 30 years ago. EP

Secret Garden Party

18/40 Kendrick Lamar – “Swimming pool (drinks)”

“First you get a swimming pool full of liquor, then you dive in / pool full of liquor, then you dive in / I wave a few bottles, then I watch them all flock”.

Lamar is widely recognized as one of the greatest copywriters of contemporary hip hop. He was never as painful as this early confessional – a rumor about his poverty-stricken childhood and the addictions that tore through his extended family in Compton and Chicago like a wildfire. There is also an early warning about the destructive temptations of fame while young Kendrick is invited to join the hip hop tradition of debauchery and lose himself in an acid bath of booze and oblivion. EP

Getty Images for NARAS

19/40 Prince – “Sign O ‘the Times”

“A skinny man died of a major illness with a small name / coincidentally his girlfriend ran into a needle and soon she did the same.”

Prince’s texts had always felt like an extension of his dreamy perverse persona and, even when the African-American community became the victim of reactionary politics in the Reagan era, Prince lived in his own world. He crashed back to earth with his 1987 masterpiece – and the title track, a stunning meditation on gang violence, AIDS, political instability and natural disasters. EP

Getty Images

20/40 Rolling Stones – “Gimme Shelter”

“War, children, it’s just a shot away / it’s just a shot away.”

Nobody caught the violent tumult of the late 1960s better than Mick, Keith and co. Their only masterpiece to rule them all was of course “Gimme Shelter”. Today, the honor for his creepy power is largely due to Merry Clayton’s gale-force backing vocals.

But the satanic majesty also stems from the texts – which spoke about the pandemonium of the era and the feeling that civilization could collapse at any moment. EP

Redferns

21/40 David Bowie – “Station to Station”

“Once upon a time there were mountains on mountains / And once there were sun birds to fly with / And once I could never be down / Must keep searching and searching.”

Which Bowie texts should I choose? The Gordian mystery of Bewlay Brothers? The meta-horror film from Ashes to Ashes? The creepy last testament and the whole testament that was Blackstar – a ticking clock from an album that completely changed to something else when Bowie died three days after the release?

You can stay up all night with a fight, so let’s choose one of the big ones – the trans-continental odyssey that includes the title number from station to station. Recorded, the myth says, in the darkest days of Bowie’s LA drug phase, the number is a magical eulogy for the Europe he had left and to which he would soon return for his Berlin period.

All that and Bowie makes the rule “it’s not the side effects of cocaine …” as a proclamation of ancient wisdom. EP

Express / Getty

22/40 Oasis – “Supersonic”

“She did it with a doctor in a helicopter / She sniffs her tissue / Sellin ‘the Big Issue.”

There is shameless revisionism and then it is claimed that Noel Gallagher is a great copywriter. And yet it is the pure, triumphant thinness of the greatest hits from Oasis that makes them so pleasant.

The rhyme of “Elsa” with “Alka Seltzer”, as Noel does on this Morning Glory smash, is a gesture of towering vapidity – but there is a genius in the lack of sophistication. Blur waxing smartly, winking at Martin Amis etc., could never hold a candle to Oasis who is cheerfully stuffy. EP

Rex

23/40 Underworld – “Born Slippy”

“You had chemical boy / I grew so close to you / boy and you just moan boy.”

The ironic “lower, lower, lower” singing somehow became one of the most bittersweet moments in the 1990s. Underworld never wanted to be stars and actively campaigned against the release of their contribution to the Trainspotting score as a single. Yet there is no denying the glorious pain of this bittersweet groover – or the thump of Karl Hyde’s sad raver consciousness word game. It is that rare dance track that reveals hidden depths when you sit down with the lyrics. EP

Getty

24/40 Fleetwood Mac – “Landslide”

“And I saw my reflection in the snow-covered hills / Until the landslide brought me down”

Stevie Nicks was only 27 when she wrote one of the most moving and astute meditations about how people change over time, and the fear of giving up everything you have worked for. RO

Getty Images

25/40 Paul Simon – “Graceland”

“She comes back to tell me she’s gone / As if I didn’t know / As if I didn’t know my own bed.”

With contributions from Ladysmith Black Mambazo and the Boyoyo Boys, Simon’s masterpiece album is nowadays regarded as a milestone between world music and pop. But it was also a break-up record that mourned the end of his 11-month marriage to Carrie Fisher. The pain of the divorce is laid bare on the title track, where he flawlessly tells the dissolution of the relationship. EP

Getty

26/40 Lou Reed – “Walk on the Wild Side”

“Candy came from outside on the island / In the back room she was everyone’s favorite / But she never lost her head / Even when she gave up / She says, hey baby, take a walk on the wild side.”

Reed’s most famous song paid tribute to all the colorful characters he knew in New York City. Three years after the Stonewall riots were released, “Walk on the Wild Side” embraced and celebrated the “other” in simple, affectionate terms. The seventies represented an enormous change in visibility for LGBT + people, and with this track Reed claimed himself as a proud ally. RO

AFP / Getty images

27/40 Sharon Van Etten – “Every time the sun rises”

“People say that I am a one-hit miracle / But what happens if I have two? / I did your dishes, but I shit in your bathroom.”

The breakdown of a 10-year relationship has informed some of the most difficult songs on the fourth album of the New Jersey songwriter. We are there She does not take a prisoner on the last track – a story about the rent of domesticity that gets its blows, precisely because of Van Etten’s eye for an everyday, even dirty detail. EP

Ryan Pfluger

28/40 Patti Smith – “Gloria”

“Jesus died for someone’s sins but not mine / Melts in a pot with thieves / Wild card on my sleeve / Thick heart of stone / My own sins / They are mine”

The number that launched a thousand punk bands. It takes three minutes to get to Van Morrison’s chorus at Patti Smith’s revision of “Gloria,” where she desires a girl to see through a window at a party. There is poetry for that. She growls and screams as if her vocal cords could tear. The showiness of the texts is just as much due to poets Arthur Rimbaud and Baudelaire as to Jim Morrison. RO

Samir Hussein / Redferns

29/40 The Eagles – “Hotel California”

“There she stood in the doorway / I heard the mission clock / and I thought to myself / this could be heaven or this could be hell.”

A cry of existential despair from the great soft-rock goliath of the 1970s. Towards the end of the decade, the Eagles were tired of each other and were fainting with fame. The titular – and fictional – Hotel California is a metaphor for living in a successful rock band: “You can check out whenever you want / But you can never leave.” The hallucinating images have meanwhile been inspired by a late night drive through LA, the streets empty, an eerie silence that swings. EP

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

30/40 Thin Lizzy – “The boys are back in town”

“Guess who’s just got back / who wanted to see eyes with guys who’d been gone / not much changed to say / but man, I still think those cats are crazy.”

A touch of swaggering self-confidence captured in musical form – and a celebration of going back to your roots and reconnecting with the people who matter. Thin Lizzy’s biggest hit was partly inspired by Phil Lynott’s childhood memories of a criminal gang in Manchester. The gang members were constantly in and out of jail and the song imagines one of their reunions – even checking out their favorite meeting place at Dino’s Bar and Grill where “the drink will flow and the blood will spill”. EP

REX

31/40 Nina Simone – “Four women”

“I kill the first mother I see / My life is too rough / I am very bitter these days / Because my parents were slaves.”

Recorded on her 1966 album Wild is the Wind, Simone shows four characters – Aunt Sarah, Saffronia, Sweet Thing and Peaches – who represent different parts of the enduring legacy of slavery. Some critics accused her of racist stereotypes, but for Simone it was the freedom of these women to define themselves that gave them their power. RO

Getty

32/40 St Vincent – “Digital Witness”

“Digital witnesses / what’s the use of even sleeping? / If I can’t show it, if you can’t see me / What is the point of doing something?”

One of the best songs written about the illusory intimacy promoted the internet. St Vincent – aka Texas songwriter Annie Clark – sang about how social media fed us narcissism and gave us a fake sense of our place in the world. EP

Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

33/40 Frank Ocean – “Pink + White”

“For air from the swimming pool / You kneel on the dry land / Kiss the earth that you were born. Have you given tools to stay alive / and invent it when the sun is destroyed.”

Together with Pharrell and Tyler, the maker, “Pink + White” distinguishes itself even on an album like Frank Ocean’s Blonde. He sings – with a gently waving, almost resigned episode – surreal texts that compare a relationship from the past with a short high, from the perspective of the comedown that follows. RO

Getty Images

34/40 Rufus Wainwright – “Dinner at Eight”

“If I want to see the tears in your eyes / Then I know it must be / Long ago, actually in the drifting white snow / You loved me.”

Piano man Wainwright can be too graceful for his own good. But how he ends up here in this pathetic story about a violent disagreement with his father. Loudon III, a cult cult folkie of his own, left the family when Rufus was a child and the simmering resentment had lingered.

They boiled over at a joint Rolling Stone photo shoot in which Rufus joked that his father needed him to get to Rolling Stone and his father had not taken the insult. The dispute is reviewed here by Wainwright the Younger as a mad line at the dining table. EP

Getty

35/40 Bob Dylan – “It’s okay, ma (I’m only bleeding)”

“Pointed threats, they bluff with contempt / remarks about suicide are torn / From the fool’s golden mouthpiece / The hollow horn plays wasted words / Proves to warn that he is not about to be born / about to die.”

“It’s good Ma” is a cornerstone in Dylan’s career that marks his shift from critical research to sardonic exposing of all hypocrisy in Western culture. He refers to the book of Ecclesiastes, but also to Elvis Presley, and offers the grim perspective of a man whose views do not fit into the world around him. RO

(Photo by Express Newspapers / Getty Images)

36/40 ABBA – “The winner does everything”

“I don’t want to talk / About the things we’ve experienced / Although it hurts me / Now it’s history.”

The first and last word in disintegrated ballads. The consensus is that it was written by Björn Ulvaeus about his separation from bandmate Agnetha Fältskog, although he has always denied this by saying: “is the experience of a divorce, but it is fiction.” Whether or not he protests too much, the impact is now burning Fältskog describes a separation from the perspective of the other party. EP

AFP / Getty images

37/40 Nas – “The world is yours”

“I am the mild, money-valid style, rolling error / The versatile, honey-stabbing wild golden child / Living in the rotten apple, you are being tackled / Or caught by the devil’s lasso, s *** is a hassle”

Nas addresses both himself and his future offspring on one of the best songs of his flawless debut Illmatic. Inspired by the scene from Scarface in which Tony Montana sees a blimp with the message “The World is Yours” while visiting the cinema, it feeds the rapper’s conviction that certain signs seem to convince you that you are on track. RO

38/40 The Stone Roses – “I want to be worshiped”

“I don’t have to sell my soul / he is already in me / I don’t have to sell my soul / he is already in me.”

A declaration of intent, a zen puzzle, a perfect addition to one of the best riffs in Indie-Dom – the opening track of the debut album of the Stone Roses from 1989 was all this and much more.

The lyrics are extremely economical – only the chorus repeatedly, actually. But these are nevertheless among the most hypnotic lines in pop. Adding emotion is the rumor that the Roses wrote it as an apology to early fans who were allegedly appalled that the group had signed a big deal. EP

Getty Images

39/40 The Beatles – “When I’m Sixty Four”

“As I get older and lose my hair / Many years from now / Are you still sending me a Valentine / Birthday greetings bottle of wine?”

There are hundreds of great songs about epic, romantic love, and there are hundreds of other Beatles songs that could have made this list. But this track from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – written by a 16-year-old Paul McCartney – is one of the greats for how it encapsulates a kind of love that is less appreciated in musical form. It is less “I would take a bullet for you” and more “put the kettle on, love”. Het is schattig, vol eigenzinnigheid en precies de juiste hoeveelheid gek. RO

Getty

2/40 Nine Inch Nails – “Hurt”

“En je zou het allemaal kunnen hebben / Mijn rijk van vuil / Ik zal je teleurstellen / Ik zal je pijn doen.”

Trent Reznors scheurende diagnose van zijn verslaving aan zelfvernietiging – hij heeft nooit bevestigd of het lied naar heroïnegebruik verwijst – zou een onwaarschijnlijke wedergeboorte hebben via de cover van Johnny Cash uit 2002. But all of that ache, torrid lyricism and terrible beauty is already present and correct in Reznor’s original. EP

Getty

3/40 Joy Division – “Love Will Tear Us Apart”

“Why is the bedroom so cold turned away on your side? / Is my timing that flawed, our respect run so dry?”

Basking in its semi-official status as student disco anthem Joy Division’s biggest hit has arguably suffered from over-familiarity. Yet approached with fresh ears the aching humanity of Ian Curtis’s words glimmer darkly. His marriage was falling apart when he wrote the lyrics and he would take his own life shortly afterwards. But far from a ghoulish dispatch from the brink “Love Will Tear Us Apart” unfurls like a jangling guitar sonnet – sad and searing. EP

Paul Slattery/Retna

4/40 Arcade Fire – “Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)”

“They heard me singing and they told me to stop / Quit these pretentious things and just punch the clock.”

Locating the dreamy underside of suburban ennui was perhaps the crowning achievement of Arcade Fire and their finest album, The Suburbs. Many artists have tried to speak to the asphyxiating conformity of life amid the manicured lawns and two-cars-in-the-drive purgatory of life in the sticks.

But Arcade Fire articulated the frustrations and sense of something better just over the horizon that will be instantly familiar to anyone who grew up far away from the bright lights, “Sprawl II”’s keening synths gorgeous counterpointed by Régine Chassagne who sings like Bjork if Bjork stocked shelves in a supermarket while studying for her degree by night. EP

AFP / Getty images

5/40 Beyonce – “Formation”

“I like my baby hair, with baby hair and afros / I like my negro nose with Jackson Five nostrils / Earned all this money but they’ll never take the country out me / I got hot sauce in my bag, swag.”

Beyonce had made politically charged statements before this, but “Formation” felt like her most explicit. The lyrics reclaim the power in her identity as a black woman from the deep south and have her bragging about her wealth and refusing to forget her roots. In a society that still judges women for boasting about their success, Beyonce owns it, and makes a point of asserting her power, including over men. “You might just be a black Bill Gates in the making,” she muses, but then decides, actually: “I might just be a black Bill Gates in the making.” RO

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

6/40 Laura Marling – “Ghosts”

“Lover, please do not / Fall to your knees / It’s not Like I believe in / Everlasting love.”

Haunted folkie Marling was 16 when she wrote her break-out ballad – a divination of teenage heartache with a streak of flinty maturity that punches the listener in the gut. It’s one of the most coruscating anti-love songs of recent history – and a reminder that, Mumford and Sons notwithstanding – the mid 2000s nu-folk scene wasn’t quite the hellish fandango posterity has deemed it. EP

Alan McAteer

7/40 LCD Soundsystem – “Losing My Edge”

“I’m losing my edge / To all the kids in Tokyo and Berlin / I’m losing my edge to the art-school Brooklynites in little jackets and borrowed nostalgia for the unremembered Eighties.”

One of the best songs ever written about ageing and being forced to make peace with the person you are becoming. Long before the concept of the “hipster” had gone mainstream, the 30-something James Murphy was lamenting the cool kids – with their beards and their trucker hats – snapping at his heels.

Coming out of his experiences as a too-cool-for school DJ in New York, the song functions perfectly well as a satire of Nathan Barley-type trendies. But, as Murphy desperately reels off all his cutting-edge influences, it’s the seam of genuine pain running through the lyrics that give it its universality. EP

Getty Images

8/40 Leonard Cohen – “So Long, Marianne”

“Well you know that I love to live with you/ but you make me forget so very much / I forget to pray for the angels / and then the angels forget to pray for us.”

You could fill an entire ledger with unforgettable Cohen lyrics – couplets that cut you in half like a samurai blade so that you don’t even notice what’s happened until you suddenly slide into pieces.

“So Long, Marianne” was devoted to his lover, Marianne Jensen, whom he met on the Greek Island of Hydra in 1960. As the lyrics attest, they ultimately passed like ships in a long, sad night.

She died three months before Cohen, in July 2016. Shortly beforehand he wrote to her his final farewell – a coda to the ballad that had come to define her in the wider world. “Know that I am so close behind you that if you stretch out your hand, I think you can reach mine… Goodbye old friend. Endless love, see you down the road.” EP

Getty

9/40 The Libertines – “Can’t Stand Me Now”

“An end fitting for the start / you twist and tore our love apart.”

The great pop bromance of our times came crashing down shortly after Carl Barât and Pete Doherty slung their arms around each others shoulders and delivered this incredible platonic love song. Has a break-up dirge ever stung so bitterly as when the Libertines duo counted the ways in which each had betrayed the other?

Shortly afterwards, Doherty’s spiralling chemical habit would see him booted out of the group and he would become a national mascot for druggy excess – a sort of Danny Dyer with track-marks along his arm. But he and Barât – and the rest of us – would always have “Can’t Stand Me Now”, a laundry list of petty betrayals that gets you right in the chest. EP

Rex Features

10/40 Kate Bush – “Cloudbusting”

“You’re like my yo-yo/ That glowed in the dark/ What made it special/ Made it dangerous/ So I bury it/ And forget.”

Few artists use surrealism as successfully as Kate Bush – or draw inspiration from such unusual places. So you have “Cloudbusting”, about the relationship between psychoanalyst Wilhelm Reich and his son, Peter, the latter of whom Bush inhabits with disarming tenderness. The way Peter’s father is compared to such a vivid childhood memory is a perfect, haunting testimony to the ways we are affected by loss as adults. RO

Rex

11/40 Nick Cave – “Into my Arms”

“I don’t believe in an interventionist God / But I know, darling, that you do / But if I did I would kneel down and ask Him / Not to intervene when it came to you.”

True, the lyrics spew and coo and, written down, resemble something Robbie Williams might croon on his way back from the tattoo parlour (“And I don’t believe in the existence of angels /But looking at you I wonder if that’s true”).

Yet they are delivered with a straight-from-the-pulpit ferocity from Cave as he lays out his feelings for a significant other (opinions are divided whether it is directed to the mother of his eldest son Luke, Viviane Carneiro, or to PJ Harvey, with whom he was briefly involved). He’s gushing all right, but like lava from a volcano, about to burn all before it. EP

Getty

12/40 Sisters of Mercy – “This Corrosion”

“On days like this/ In times like these/I feel an animal deep inside/ Heel to haunch on bended knees.”

Andrew Eldritch is the great forgotten lyricist of his generation. Dominion/Mother Russia was a rumination on the apocalypse and also a critique of efforts to meaningfully engage with the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War.

Ever better, and from the same Floodlands album was “This Corrosion” – a track more epic than watching all three Lord the Rings movies from the top of Mount Everest. Amid the choirs and the primordial guitars, what gives the nine-minute belter its real power are the lyrics – which may (or may not) allude to the not-at-all amicable departure from the Sisters of Wayne Hussey and Craig Adams.

Either way, Eldritch paints forceful pictures in the listener’s head, especially during the stream of consciousness outro, unspooling like an excerpt from HP Lovecraft’s The Necronomicon or the Book of Revelations: The Musical. EP

Rex

13/40 Sultans of Ping FC – “Where’s Me Jumper?”

“It’s alright to say things can only get better/ You haven’t lost your brand new sweater/ Pure new wool, and perfect stitches/ Not the type of jumper that makes you itches.”

Received as a novelty ditty on its debut in – pauses to feel old – January 1992, the Sultans’ lament for a missing item of woollen-wear has, with time, been revealed as something deeper. It’s obviously playful and parodying of angst-filled indie lyrics (of which there was no shortage in the shoe-gazy early Nineties). But there’s a howl of pain woven deep into the song’s fabric, so that the larking is underpinned with a lingering unease. EP

Flickr/Ian Oliver

14/40 The Smiths – “There is a Light that Never Goes Out”

“Take me out tonight/Take me anywhere, I don’t care/I don’t care, I don’t care.”

As with Leonard Cohen, you could spend the rest of your days debating the greatest Morrissey lyrics. But surely there has never been a more perfect collection of couplets than that contained in their 1982 opus. It’s hysterically witty, with the narrator painting death by ten-ton truck as the last word in romantic demises. But the trademark Moz sardonic wit is elsewhere eclipsed by a blinding light of spiritual torment, resulting in a song that functions both as cosmic joke and howl into the abyss. EP

Rex

15/40 Bruce Springsteen – “I’m on Fire”

“At night I wake up with the sheets soaking wet/ And a freight train running through the/ Middle of my head /Only you can cool my desire.”

Written down, Springsteen lyrics can – stops to ensure reinforced steel helmet is strapped on – read like a fever-dream Bud Light commercial. It’s the delivery, husky, hokey, all-believing that brings them to life.

And he has never written more perfectly couched verse than this tone-poem about forbidden desire from 1984’s Born in the USA. Springsteen was at that time engaged to actress/model Julianne Phillips though he had already experienced a connection to his future wife Patti Scialfa, recently joined the E-Street Band as a backing singer. Thus the portents of the song do not require deep scrutiny, as lust and yearning are blended into one of the most combustible cocktails in mainstream rock. EP

(Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation)

16/40 Tori Amos – “Father Lucifer”

“He says he reckons I’m a watercolour stain/ He says I run and then I run from him and then I run/ He didn’t see me watching from the aeroplane/ He wiped a tear and then he threw away our apple seed.”

The daughter of a strict baptist preacher, Amos constantly wrote about her daddy issues. Father Lucifer was further inspired by visions she had received whilst taking peyote with a South American shaman.

The result was a feverish delving into familial angst, framed by a prism of nightmarish hallucination. It’s about love, death, God and the dark things in our life we daren’t confront – the rush of words delivered with riveting understatement. EP

AFP / Getty

17/40 Public Enemy – “Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos”

“I got a letter from the government/ The other day/I opened and read it/It said they were suckers/ They wanted me for their army or whatever/ Picture me given’ a damn, I said never.”

Decades before Black Lives Matter, Chuck D and Public Enemy were articulating the under siege reality of daily existence for millions of African-Americans. Black Steel, later covered by trip-hopper Tricky, is a pummelling refusal to be co-opted into American’s Land of the Free mythology – a message arguably as pertinent today as when it kicked down the doors 30 years ago. EP

Secret Garden Party

18/40 Kendrick Lamar –” Swimming Pool (Drank)”

“First you get a swimming pool full of liquor, then you dive in it/ Pool full of liquor, then you dive in it/ I wave a few bottles, then I watch ’em all flock”.

Lamar is widely acknowledged as one of contemporary hip-hop’s greatest lyricists. He was never more searing than on this early confessional – a rumination on his poverty-wracked childhood and the addictions that ripped like wildfire through his extended family in Compton and Chicago. There is also an early warning about the destructive temptations of fame as the young Kendrick is invited to join hip hop’s tradition of riotous excess and lose himself in an acid bath of liquor and oblivion. EP

Getty Images for NARAS

19/40 Prince – “Sign O’ the Times”

“A skinny man died of a big disease with a little name/ By chance his girlfriend came across a needle and soon she did the same.”

Prince’s lyrics had always felt like an extension of his dreamily pervy persona and, even as the African-American community bore the brunt of Reagan-era reactionary politics, Prince was living in his own world. He crashed back to earth with his 1987 masterpiece – and its title track, a stunning meditation on gang violence, Aids, political instability and natural disaster. EP

Getty Images

20/40 Rolling Stones – “Gimme Shelter”

“War, children, it’s just a shot away/ It’s just a shot away.”

Nobody captured the violent tumult of the end of the Sixties better than Mick, Keith and co. Their one masterpiece to rule them all was, of course, “Gimme Shelter”. Today, the credit for its uncanny power largely goes to Merry Clayton’s gale-force backing vocals.

But the Satanic majesty also flows from the lyrics – which spoke to the pandemonium of the era and the sense that civilisation could come crashing in at any moment. EP

Redferns

21/40 David Bowie – “Station to Station”

“Once there were mountains on mountains/ And once there were sun birds to soar with/ And once I could never be down/Got to keep searching and searching.”

Which Bowie lyrics to single out? The gordian mystery of Bewlay Brothers? The meta horror movie of Ashes to Ashes? The uncanny last will and testament that was the entirety of Blackstar – a ticking clock of a record that shape-shifted into something else entirely when Bowie passed away three days after its release?

You could stay up all night arguing so let’s just pick on one of the greats – the trans-Continental odyssey comprising the title track to Station to Station. Recorded, goes the myth, in the darkest days of Bowie’s LA drug phase, the track is a magisterial eulogy for the Europe he had abandoned and which he would soon return to for his Berlin period.

All of that and Bowie makes the line “it’s not the side effects of the cocaine…” feel like a proclamation of ancient wisdom. EP

Express/Getty

22/40 Oasis – “Supersonic”

“She done it with a doctor on a helicopter/ She’s sniffin in her tissue/ Sellin’ the Big Issue.”

There is shameless revisionism and then there is claiming that Noel Gallagher is a great lyricist. And yet, it’s the sheer, triumphant dunder-headedness of Oasis’ biggest hits that makes them so enjoyable.

Rhyming “Elsa” with “Alka Seltzer”, as Noel does on this Morning Glory smash, is a gesture of towering vapidity – but there’s a genius in its lack of sophistication. Blur waxing clever, winking at Martin Amis etc, could never hold a candle to Oasis being gleefully boneheaded. EP

Rex

23/40 Underworld – “Born Slippy”

“You had chemicals boy/ I’ve grown so close to you/ Boy and you just groan boy.”

The ironic “lager, lager, lager” chant somehow became one the most bittersweet moments in Nineties pop. Underworld never wanted to be stars and actively campaigned against the release of their contribution to the Trainspotting score as a single. Yet there is no denying the glorious ache of this bittersweet groover – or the punch of Karl Hyde’s sad raver stream-of-consciousness wordplay. It’s that rare dance track which reveals hidden depths when you sit down with the lyrics. EP

Getty

24/40 Fleetwood Mac – “Landslide”

“And I saw my reflection in the snow-covered hills/ Till the landslide brought me down”

Stevie Nicks was only 27 when she wrote one of the most poignant and astute meditations on how people change with time, and the fear of having to give up everything you’ve worked for. RO

Getty Images

25/40 Paul Simon – “Graceland”

“She comes back to tell me she’s gone/ As if I didn’t know that/ As if I didn’t know my own bed.”

With contributions from Ladysmith Black Mambazo and the Boyoyo Boys, Simon’s 1986 masterpiece album is regarded nowadays as a landmark interweaving of world music and pop. But it was also a break-up record mourning the end of his marriage of 11 months to Carrie Fisher. The pain of the separation is laid out nakedly on the title track, where he unflinchingly chronicles the dissolution of the relationship. EP

Getty

26/40 Lou Reed – “Walk on the Wild Side”

“Candy came from out on the island/ In the backroom she was everybody’s darling/ But she never lost her head/ Even when she was giving head/ She says, hey baby, take a walk on the wild side.”

Reed’s most famous song paid tribute to all the colourful characters he knew in New York City. Released three years after the Stonewall Riots, “Walk on the Wild Side” embraced and celebrated the “other” in simple, affectionate terms. The Seventies represented a huge shift in visibility for LGBT+ people, and with this track, Reed asserted himself as a proud ally. RO

AFP / Getty images

27/40 Sharon Van Etten – “Every Time the Sun Comes Up”

“People say I’m a one-hit wonder/ But what happens when I have two?/ I washed your dishes, but I shit in your bathroom.”

The breakdown of a 10 year relationship informed some of the hardest hitting songs on the New Jersey songwriter’s fourth album. Are We There. She takes no prisoner on the closing track – a tale of domesticity rent asunder that lands its punches precisely because of Van Etten’s eye for a mundane, even grubby, detail. EP

Ryan Pfluger

28/40 Patti Smith – “Gloria”

“Jesus died for somebody’s sins but not mine/ Meltin’ in a pot of thieves/ Wild card up my sleeve/ Thick heart of stone/ My sins my own/ They belong to me”

The song that launched a thousand punk bands. It takes three minutes to get to Van Morrison’s chorus on Patti Smith’s overhaul of “Gloria”, where she lusts after a girl she spots through the window at a party. Before that, there is poetry. She snarls and shrieks as though her vocal chords might rip. The ostentatiousness of the lyrics owes as much to poets Arthur Rimbaud and Baudelaire as it does to Jim Morrison. RO

Samir Hussein/Redferns

29/40 The Eagles – “Hotel California”

“There she stood in the doorway/ I heard the mission bell/ And I was thinking to myself/ This could be Heaven or this could be Hell.”

A cry of existential despair from the great soft-rock goliath of the Seventies. By the tail-end of the decade the Eagles were thoroughly fed up of one another and jaundiced by fame. The titular – and fictional – Hotel California is a metaphor for life in a successful rock band: “You can check-out any time you like / But you can never leave.” The hallucinatory imagery was meanwhile inspired by a late night drive through LA, the streets empty, an eerie hush holding sway. EP

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

30/40 Thin Lizzy – “The Boys are Back in Town”

“Guess who just got back today/ Them wild-eyed boys that had been away/ Haven’t changed that much to say/But man, I still think them cats are crazy.”

A strut of swaggering confidence captured in musical form – and a celebration of going back to your roots and reconnecting with the people who matter. Thin Lizzy’s biggest hit was in part inspired by Phil Lynott’s childhood memories of a Manchester criminal gang. The gang members were constantly in and out of prison and the song imagines one of their reunions – even name-checking their favourite hangout of Dino’s Bar and Grill where “the drink will flow and the blood will spill”. EP

REX

31/40 Nina Simone – “Four Women”

“I’ll kill the first mother I see/ My life has been too rough/ I’m awfully bitter these days/ Because my parents were slaves.”

Included on her 1966 album Wild is the Wind, Simone depicts four characters – Aunt Sarah, Saffronia, Sweet Thing and Peaches – who represent different parts of the lasting legacy of slavery. Some critics accused her of racial stereotyping, but for Simone, it was these women’s freedom to define themselves that gave them their power. RO

Getty

32/40 St Vincent – “Digital Witness”

“Digital witnesses/ what’s the point of even sleeping?/ If I can’t show it, if you can’t see me/ What’s the point of doing anything?”

One of the best songs written about the illusory intimacy fostered the internet. St Vincent – aka Texas songwriter Annie Clark – was singing about how social media fed our narcissism and gave us a fake sense of our place in the world. EP

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

33/40 Frank Ocean – “Pink + White”

“Up for air from the swimming pool/ You kneel down to the dry land/ Kiss the Earth that birthed you Gave you tools just to stay alive/ And make it up when the sun is ruined.”

Co-written with Pharrell and Tyler, the Creator, “Pink + White” stands out even on an album like Frank Ocean’s Blonde. He sings – with a gently swaying, almost resigned delivery – surrealist lyrics that likens a past relationship to a brief high, from the perspective of the comedown that follows. RO

Getty Images

34/40 Rufus Wainwright – “Dinner at Eight”

“If I want to see the tears in your eyes/ Then I know it had to be/ Long ago, actually in the drifting white snow/You loved me.”

Piano-man Wainwright can be too ornate for his own good. But how he lands his blows here in this soul-baring recounting of a violent disagreement with his father. Loudon III, a cult folkie in his own right walked out on the family when Rufus was a child and the simmering resentments had lingered on.

They boiled over at a joint Rolling Stone photoshoot during which Rufus had joked that his dad needed him to get into Rolling Stone and his father had not taken the insult lying down. The dispute is here restaged by Wainwright the younger as a raging row at the dinner table. EP

Getty

35/40 Bob Dylan – “It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)”

“Pointed threats, they bluff with scorn/ Suicide remarks are torn/ From the fool’s gold mouthpiece/ The hollow horn plays wasted words/ Proves to warn that he not busy being born/ Is busy dying.”

“It’s Alright Ma” is a cornerstone in Dylan’s career that marks his shift from scrutinising politics to sardonically exposing all the hypocrisy in Western culture. He references the Book of Ecclesiastes but also Elvis Presley, and offers up the grim perspective of a man whose views do not fit in with the world around him. RO

(Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

36/40 ABBA – “The Winner Takes it All”

“I don’t wanna talk/ About the things we’ve gone through/ Though it’s hurting me/ Now it’s history.”

The first and last word in break-up ballads. The consensus is that it was written by Björn Ulvaeus about his divorce from band-mate Agnetha Fältskog, though he has always denied this, saying “is the experience of a divorce, but it’s fiction”. Whether or not he protests too much the impact is searing as Fältskog wrenchingly chronicles a separation from the perspective of the other party. EP

AFP / Getty images

37/40 Nas – “The World is Yours”

“I’m the mild, money-getting style, rolling foul/ The versatile, honey-sticking wild golden child/ Dwelling in the Rotten Apple, you get tackled/ Or caught by the devil’s lasso, s*** is a hassle”

Nas addresses both himself and his future progeny on one of the best tracks from his faultless debut Illmatic. Inspired by the scene from Scarface in which Tony Montana sees a blimp with the message “The World is Yours” during a visit to the movie theatre, it feeds back to the rapper’s own belief that certain signs will appear to convince you that you’re on the right track. RO

38/40 The Stone Roses – “I Wanna Be Adored”

“I don’t have to sell my soul/ He’s already in me/ I don’t need to sell my soul/ He’s already in me.”

A statement of intent, a zen riddle, a perfect accompaniment to one of the greatest riffs in indie-dom – the opening track of the Stone Roses’s 1989 debut album was all of this and much more.

The lyrics are supremely economical – just the chorus repeated over and over, really. But these are nonetheless amongst the most hypnotic lines in pop. Adding poignancy is the rumour that the Roses wrote it as an apology to early fans reportedly aghast that the group had signed a big fat record deal. EP

Getty Images

39/40 The Beatles – “When I’m Sixty Four”

“When I get older losing my hair/ Many years from now/ Will you still be sending me a Valentine/ Birthday greetings bottle of wine?”

There are hundreds of great songs about epic, romantic love, and there are hundreds of other Beatles songs that could have made this list. But this track from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – written by a 16-year-old Paul McCartney – is one of the greats for how it encapsulates a kind of love that is less appreciated in musical form. It’s less “I’d take a bullet for you” and more “put the kettle on, love”. It’s adorable, full of whimsy, and just the right amount of silly. RO

Getty

40/40 Beck – “Loser”

“In the time of chimpanzees I was a monkey / Butane in my veins so I’m out to cut the junkie.”

“Man I’m the worst rapper in the world – I’m a loser,” Beck is reported to have said upon listening back to an early demo of his break-out hit (before it had acquired its iconic chorus) . This gave him an idea for the hook and he never looked back. The stream of consciousness lyrics cast a spell even though they don’t make much sense – ironic as Beck was setting out the emulate the hyper-literate Chuck D. EP

A number of pop artists have suddenly released what feels like a wave of George Michael-inspired singles. There’s “Let’s Be Friends” by Carly Rae Jepsen, which is incredibly Wham! (in a good way, obviously), and also La Roux’s entire album, Supervision, which I reviewed here. If you want something LOUD, try Halsey’s ear-bursting “Experiment on Me” from the Birds of Prey soundtrack, before reading our film critic Clarisse Loughrey’s review of the film. Halsey’s track is right out of the Riot Grrrl, emo-pop queen playbook, with some thrash metal influences and squalling punk distortion.

My spotlight artist this week is Obongjayar, the Nigerian-born, London-based artist who just released a brand new EP, Which Way is Forward? Of his track “10K”, which is on this week’s playlist, he says: “’10K’ is a song about survival. Wanting better for yourself, and how quick to move you have to be if you want to achieve that. Whether you work a 9-5 or whatever, or you’re an immigrant reaching for better opportunities, you’ve got to move quick. The world is changing at lightning speed, match its pace or get runover.”

Check out my Q&A with Obongjayar below, and make sure you listen to the EP.

Hallo! How’s your year going so far?

My year’s been really great, really busy, but great. A lot of self discovery, and growth and plenty of work for the upcoming tour and my debut album.

Tell me a bit about your new music – what’s been inspiring you lately?

My new music, I feel, is a reflection of how I feel presently about the human condition today and how we going about addressing it – be that with immigration, how we treat people who are different to us, self hate, dependency, love, and friendship. It’s a look into all of that and questions what the best cause of action is. If any.

I was inspired a lot by travelling, and my experiences in transit, and also going back to Nigeria for the first time in over 8 years at the tail end of 2018

What else do you have lined up for 2020?

My friendships and my relationships.

More music, an album, live shows. All that good stuff

.