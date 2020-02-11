Now he has: Activision has discovered that mobile devices are one thing

By Joe Robinson

To be fair, Activision has known mobile for a while. They have ventured from time to time, like most publishers who are not focused on mobile devices, and are not against simply acquiring companies that specialize in this space. For example, they bought King in 2016.

Regarding his own first-party franchise group, Owen previously reviewed a Call of Duty spin-off called Strike Team. But we imagine that neither this nor Call of Duty: Heroes really inspired Activision to get out of bed. Currently, neither is available to buy or play, as it happens.

But it seems that the recent launch of Call of Duty: Mobile has really caused the video game giant to cast its Eye of Sauron on Mobile-land. In a recent earnings call, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick reported that the Call of Duty player base grew from 40 million to 100 million until 2019, and attributes a large portion of the growth to the new mobile game.

In terms of revenue, the mobile is now the largest platform, as it represents 34% of the company’s total revenues during the past year until December 31, 2019. This is higher than 29% in 2018. The console and the PC only represent (approximately) 30% and 26% respectively during 2019.

We are not specifically sure how much revenue COD Mobile has accumulated so far. Much of that 2019 figure is probably from King. Sensor Tower reported last year that COD Mobile earned $ 17.7 million and 90 million downloads in its first week and Activision also confirmed this week that the game had exceeded 150 million downloads worldwide. Current estimates for January 2020 put the game’s revenue for the month at $ 13 million, so I think it’s fair to say things are going well.

Behind this, Activision seems to have more confidence in past commitments to evaluate its main franchises. Probably, all Activision frontline franchises will get mobile ports in one way or another, with Diablo: Immortal from Blizzard currently next on the list.

Which Activision-owned franchise do you want to see given the “mobile” treatment?