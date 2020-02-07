Novel Coronavirus is taking its toll in Madhya Pradesh

“There has been an impact on companies related to China. So far, however, no one has calculated its financial impact, ”said Sawan Upreti of CII (Confederation of Indian Industries).

FICCI members also expressed concern about the outbreak of nCoV and its impact on the state.

“In addition to manufacturing facilities, numerous Madhya Pradesh dealers visit several cities in China and import selected goods, including local products,” said a Bairagarh dealer who often traveled to China.

“In Mandideep’s industrial areas, special awareness and awareness-raising camps on coronavirus are taking place,” confirmed the chief doctor of medicine and health of Bhopal Sudhir Vomiya. The importance of dealers can be seen from the fact that the health department had to start a special awareness program for them too.

A health official who requested anonymity said that according to an agency from Delhi, around 3,000 people from Madhya Pradesh travel to China every month. On this basis, the dealers were geared towards awareness-raising and screening activities.

The number of visitors from and to China has drastically decreased after the outbreak of the disease.

According to the 2018-19 government report, exports to China were $ 16.8 billion, while imports were $ 70.3 billion.

Several Chinese companies, including one that manufactures heavy machinery in Pitampura, have suspended the expansion plan.

Two Chinese nationals who came to Mandsaur for a company were detained in a hospital in New Delhi last week.