Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer come to Dubai. Read the details here

Novak Djokovic will make a welcome return to the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships next month in an effort to reclaim the title he won in 2013 and the tickets wanted to watch him in action are now on sale online from just 55 AED. The reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon champion and world number two joins an exceptional peloton that includes eight-time champion Roger Federer, who won last year and won his 100th career title. ATP finalist and champion of the finals Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dubai winner Roberto Bautista Agut 2018 will also be in the running for the title.

It is clear that Djokovic likes to visit Dubai, “Everyone on tour knows that it is the most popular tournament of the year, because the quality of the players and the organization are the best on tour”, he said. he stated during his last visit. “The players feel most comfortable here in Dubai. You always have three or four of the top 10 players in the world here, so we’re still at the top of our game here. And Dubai has some of the best stores in the world and being one of the most attractive tourist destinations with so much to do, it is the perfect host city for a world class ATP tournament. “

Federer, at 38, is still as competitive and will not easily make his crown because, with 103 titles, he is getting closer and closer to the record of 109 titles held by Jimmy Connors. Tsitsipas is also certain to be a top competitor, with victories in 2019 against Federer and Djokovic as well as the current world number one Rafael Nadal on the Spaniard’s favorite clay surface. The Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships, which is owned and organized by Dubai Duty-Free and organized under the high patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and sovereign of Dubai, begins with the WTA event which runs from February 17 to 22 and features defending Grand Slam champions Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu, then continues between February 24 and 29 with the ATP tournament.

