Notorious criminal suspected of shooting near Dublin Airport, which made a man critical

A notorious drug dealer is suspected of offering double murder, in which one man fought for his life and another was seriously injured.

The convicted gangster was arrested a few minutes after the terrible gangland-style shots from the scene of a burning getaway car.

A second suspect was also arrested nearby. Both were interviewed by Gardai on Friday evening.

A victim of the attack in the North Co Dublin Swords area was hit in the head and body by up to five bullets.

The shooting took place in broad daylight in a commercial area around noon. Two men wearing balaclavas chased the victims as they entered Killeek Lane in the St. Margaret neighborhood near Dublin Airport.

They opened fire on the couple as they sat in front of a blue Mercedes.

Burnt out car found on Greencastle Avenue in Coolock

(Image: Aengus O’Hanlon / Dublin Live)

The driver was beaten up to five times and was in critical condition after being taken to the hospital.

The man in the passenger seat was shot in the back twice, but was conscious when he was driven into an ambulance.

The men, who were believed to be over 30, were taken to the Beaumont and James Connolly Memorial hospitals.

A number of people were working in nearby shops when the shots were fired. The hit team left the park at high speed in a black Citroen C5 and drove towards Coolock.

A car suspected of being connected to the attack was found on fire shortly afterwards on Greencastle Avenue on the main street, Malahide Road.

Within a few minutes, Gardai was on site and two suspects were arrested.

They were interviewed last night and can be held for three days.

The main suspect, Gardai, is known to be a volatile cocaine bully.

He has ties to various criminal factions in the Coolock area, including those involved in a feud that killed five men. Sources said he had a terrifying reputation for claiming and extorting money from innocent victims.

He also survived an attempt in his life last year when he hid in a toilet to dodge the bullet of a contract killer.

Sources added that he worked out his drug lawn while rivals in the city’s mob feuds were murdered or arrested.

The park where the shootout took place is home to several companies, including transport and freight forwarding companies.

Gardai try to find a motive and look for the weapon that was used for the attack.

Sources don’t believe yesterday’s bloodshed was linked to the Drogheda feud. However, Gardai will investigate whether the suspects who wanted to commit a double murder were neglected in finding the killers of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods.

Killeek Lane is a quiet street full of bungalows.

Local residents were shocked when dozens of Garda vehicles poured into the area within minutes of the shootout.

Gardai at the scene of the shootout in an industrial area on Killeen Lane in St. Margaret’s, Dublin

(Image: Collins Photos)

A shocked local expressed concern and said, “After everything we’ve heard and seen this week, you just don’t know what’s going to happen anywhere.” It is worrying when it is near you. “

A Garda spokesman added: “Gardai is investigating a shooting event that occurred at approximately 11:30 am (yesterday) on Killeek Lane, St. Margaret’s, Swords, Co Dublin.

“Two men were treated on site before being taken to the Beaumount and Connolly Memorial Hospital.

“Two male persons were arrested under section 30 of crimes against the 1939 state law.”

