“Nothing less than a miracle”: Cat survives seven hours on London’s underground tracks after 250 trains run over him

Forget nine lives, one cat seems to have used up a few hundred after being locked up in the London Underground.
The animal, called Blitz, spent seven hours on the rails in a tunnel when more than 250 trains passed over his head.
Despite a broken back after being hit by one, he was eventually rescued when the Transport for London staff realized that there was an unusual intruder on the line.
“To survive for nearly seven hours in a tunnel on the track and to let about 250 trains run over it, is nothing short of a miracle,” said Dave Keenan, customer service manager at TfL.
It is believed that Blitz was in a dangerous situation after crawling along the map barriers at Tufnell Park metro station and making his way down without being seen.
1/27 tube8.jpg
Passengers on the London metro in 1955
FATHER
2/27 Untitled-1.jpg
The London Tube is celebrating its 150th birthday
Getty Images
3/27 tube18.jpg
World War II, September 25, 1940, members of the public crawl together in a London Underground station
Getty Images
4/27 tube17.jpg
Queen Elizabeth II travels in a subway after the official opening ceremony of the Victoria Line in London Underground in 1969
Getty Images
5/27 tube5.jpg
A London Transport official who shows the Prince of Wales control in the car of a Jubilee Line train in 1979
FATHER
6/27 tube12.jpg
Emergency services at Chancery Lane Underground Station in London following a derailment of a subway in 2003
FATHER
7/27 tube1.jpg
In this file photo taken on September 4, 2007, passengers displace the subway station at Waterloo Station in central London, while commuters fought with serious transport disruptions to get to work, while unions conducted a second day of strikes on the underground system of the capital
AFP
8/27 tube14.jpg
London Mayor Boris Johnson at the opening of the ticket hall at King’s Cross St Pancras Station
FATHER
9/27 tube3.jpg
Londoners seek shelter in the London Underground during the Blitz
FATHER
10/27 tube4.jpg
David Cameron travels by metro on the metro to the O2 Arena in London
FATHER
11/27 tube9.jpg
Lord Ashfield handed the silver key to Colonel Moore Brabazon during the opening of the Northern Line in London in 1926
FATHER
12/27 tube13.jpg
Two ‘buskers’ entertain travelers by playing musical instruments on the London Underground in central London
AFP
13/27 tube2.jpg
London resident, Jean Farrow, 36, one of the first directly hired female drivers sitting in front of a metro at Hammersmith station
FATHER
14/27 tube7.jpg
An underground train runs central London on the Piccadilly Line on winter day
AFP
15/27 tube11.jpg
Torchbearer and London Underground employee John Light carry the Olympic Flame to an underground train at Wimbledon Station, London
FATHER
16/27 tube10.jpg
The escalators damaged by fire at King’s Cross London underground station in 1987
FATHER
17/27 tube19.jpg
London Underground employees who built the Piccadilly Line extension on Turnpike Lane in 1930
Getty Images
18/27 141007280.jpg
Marble Arch metro station
Getty Images
19/27 141007351.jpg
A commuter in Westminster
Getty Images
20/27 141007639.jpg
Victorian tile signs have been updated with more modern ones at some stations
Getty Images
21/27 143711297.jpg
Mayor Boris Johnson, London, is traveling by metro
Getty Images
22/27 149562350.jpg
Bank station during the London 2012 Olympic Games
GettyImages
23/27 155708342.jpg
Oyster cards were introduced on the Tube in 2003
Getty Images
24/27 155708347.jpg
The entrance to Westminster Underground with the Big Ben in the background
Getty Images
25/27 158719828 (1) .jpg
Shoppers would like to take the Boxing Day queue outside Bond Street to open the subway station early in the morning
Getty Images
26/27 140839627.jpg
The famous upholstery seat material of the Tube
Getty Images
27/27 140839693.jpg
A woman at Oxford Circus Station
Getty Images
He stayed there for seven hours until an employee saw that there was something between the positive rail and the running rail.
Trains were then delayed for five minutes while a rescue was being made.
Then the staff could find the owner of Blitz, Mark Piggott, because he was chipped.
Writing on Twitter after he was reunited with his pet, Mr. Piggott said: “How the f *** did my cat his way down the track at Tufnell Park tube, hit by a train, let 300 other trains cross the go top of him, ensure that the line is suspended so that they can save him and live after seven hours? “
Blitz, who also lost his tail in the incident, would now recover well.
