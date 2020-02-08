“Nothing less than a miracle”: Cat survives seven hours on London’s underground tracks after 250 trains run over him

Forget nine lives, one cat seems to have used up a few hundred after being locked up in the London Underground.

The animal, called Blitz, spent seven hours on the rails in a tunnel when more than 250 trains passed over his head.

Despite a broken back after being hit by one, he was eventually rescued when the Transport for London staff realized that there was an unusual intruder on the line.

“To survive for nearly seven hours in a tunnel on the track and to let about 250 trains run over it, is nothing short of a miracle,” said Dave Keenan, customer service manager at TfL.

It is believed that Blitz was in a dangerous situation after crawling along the map barriers at Tufnell Park metro station and making his way down without being seen.

He stayed there for seven hours until an employee saw that there was something between the positive rail and the running rail.

Trains were then delayed for five minutes while a rescue was being made.

Then the staff could find the owner of Blitz, Mark Piggott, because he was chipped.

Writing on Twitter after he was reunited with his pet, Mr. Piggott said: “How the f *** did my cat his way down the track at Tufnell Park tube, hit by a train, let 300 other trains cross the go top of him, ensure that the line is suspended so that they can save him and live after seven hours? “

Blitz, who also lost his tail in the incident, would now recover well.

