“Nothing but absolute nuisance”: Meghalaya Guv Tathagata Roy Slams Shaheen Bagh demonstrators

Roy said the protesters, who occupy the public place for a month and a half, have caused people a lot of inconvenience to continue with their daily activities.

updated:February 3, 2020, 10:21 PM IST

File photo of Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy (Image: PTI)

Kolkata: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy described Shaheen Bagh’s protests against the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) on Monday as “nothing but absolute inconvenience.”

“People sit in a public place for a month and a half, which causes people great inconvenience to continue their daily activities,” he said.

Roy said his West Bengal counterpart Jagdeep Dhankar is being shown “contemptible behavior” by the ruling Trinamool congress, which has brought the relationship between state and governor to an unprecedented low.

Roy, who was talking to reporters at the Viswa Hindu Parishad booth at the 44th Kolkata International Book Fair, said it was “embarrassing” for a state like the governor, who is also a chancellor of state universities, unable to convince Calcutta University and no high-ranking official intervenes when his car is stopped.

Roy, who has also been the governor of Tripura in the past, said he believed there was provocation by the TMC government.

“I have never witnessed such despicable behavior towards a governor. I could never have imagined that an elected government can stoop so low. There are no words enough to condemn such behavior. It has the relationship between state and governor brought an unprecedentedly low level, “said the governor of Meghalaya.

On another question about the remarks of West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee that CAA, if implemented, will have serious consequences in the country, Roy first refused to comment on a political issue and then said: “If indeed they make such a comment has made, then that is a pity. “

