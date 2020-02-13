Note: this dog does laundry with the owner and wins hearts on social media

A dog has again proven that dogs are indeed man’s best friend. A video shared on social media shows a dog poet from Texas, USA, who helps by wearing his owner’s laundry when a piece of clothing falls while the owner brings it to the room.

In a video shared on social media, Gabbie Gaspard, dog owner Trey Foote can be seen with a pile of laundry through his living room and up the stairs. As he did, he dropped a black sock and sarcastically asked his dog Jonsi to pick him up and bring him upstairs.

The mix of German Shepherd and Labrador, lying comfortably on the couch, saw the black sock, thought for a moment and stepped off the couch, picked it up and took it upstairs.

In the video you can hear Foote say, “Oh, oh my god, he did it!”

because this gets a lot of attention on all my other social media, it seemed appropriate to post it here too pic.twitter.com/bqXGI0iGPS

– Gabbie Gaspard (@gabbiefoote) 10 February 2020

The recording has watched more than 8 million times and more than 90,000 likes on Twitter. Some users responded with admiration, while others felt unconnected. Many responded with entertaining memes.

A very delighted user said: “What have we done to earn dogs?”

While another said, “Really the best boy.”

Another user added: “It looks like he sighed before he got up. He knew he didn’t have to help. Good boy.”

He really sat there and thought about it: “damn it … I just felt at ease … ug I pick it up. Maybe I get a treat”

– Photeamuh (@_exoticLIONESS) 11 February 2020

I had a German shepherd who helped me weed. I would pull them up and he would put them on the compost heap

– oxnardwhodat (@oxnardwhodat) 11 February 2020

The way they both looked at that sock! Like, “are you going to get that?”

– BlankTab (@Goat_Villa) 11 February 2020

Jonsie is too good for this world

– hannah (@hannahshooler) 11 February 2020

He probably thinks “if I do this, they’ll know I’m smarter than they think … is it worth it?”

– Lisa Millering (@LisaMillering) 12 February 2020

How sweet!! My dog ​​just steals socks and tries to tear them to pieces.

– (@ kdr0617) 11 February 2020

Gabbie even posted an answer on behalf of Jonsi in a following tweet and wrote: “Words from Jonsi:” thank you tweeter I am so thankful 4 dis moment & wud want to thank my father 4 droppin sum sox. ”

Words from Jonsi: “thank you so much tweeter I am so grateful 4 dis moment & wud want to thank my father 4 droppin sum sox. also follow me mothers instagam for mor pawilty content of me. Jonsi. thnx ”IG: @gabbiefoote pic.twitter.com/3RIyOlXcY9

– Gabbie Gaspard (@gabbiefoote) 10 February 2020

