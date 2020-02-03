Note: Teacher falls apart after students replace stolen pairs of shoes with new ones

In a heart-warming video, a group of students surprised their teacher by giving him an unexpected gift. The students from an American school gave the teacher a pair of shoes after his shoes were allegedly stolen.

According to a Facebook message, the students were “upset” after hearing that their teachers’ “basketball shoes” had been stolen from his classroom at Logan Middle School. Then they collected money among themselves and bought the shoes.

While they were presenting the shoes to him, someone was recording the video telling the teacher that “you make me all nervous,” when a student asked him to open a card before opening the gift bag.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FBellevuePublicSchools%2Fposts%2F10162558892165467&width=500" width="500" height="652" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></noscript>

When the teacher named Trey Payne opened the box and discovered a brand new pair of shoes, he broke and his gesture has captured the hearts of netizens.

Later a student named Emma Mitchell uploaded the video on Twitter and wrote: “My favorite teacher Mr. Payne got his shoes stolen, so I and a few classmates put our money together and bought him a brand new pair.”

my favorite teacher mr. Payne has stolen his shoes, so I and a few classmates have collected our money and bought a new pair for him! #bps #bekind @RippeJeff pic.twitter.com/NRQ6fX0JhI

– Emma Mitchell (@EmmaxMitchell) January 28, 2020

The video has received more than 10,000 likes and has received more than 2,000 tweets, with users receiving responses in which they praised the benevolent gesture of the students.

A user said the teacher would never forget the friendliness and generosity of the students.

Another expressed surprise about the bond between teacher and students and said that the children gave the teachers the best compensation.

It is wonderful to see that there are still teachers that children love so much. Warming that your children probably gave up allowances and spent money to do this. Very nice. 💕💕💕

– C. Desau. 🌊🍑 (@desau_c) January 30, 2020

Well done children. Your teacher will never forget your kindness and generosity!

– Officer Jamie Brown (@OfcJamieBrown) January 30, 2020

Restored my faith in humanity. Bless your beautiful souls. Those who raised you should be welcomed. 👍🏼💪🏼👏🏼

– Jeep Lover (@ Dispatcher219) January 30, 2020

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.