Note for Bachelor 2020 winner: Is Hannah Ann engaged to Peter?

Warning: spoilers for season 24 of the bachelor ahead. Since Hannnah Ann Sluss received the First Impression Rose, she has been a pioneer in Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Now, a reference to a Bachelor 2020 winner suggests that Hannah Ann and Peter could be engaged. Why are Bachelor fans convinced of this? The answer is Venmo.

According to fans, Hannah Ann and Peter are friends on Venmo, which seems strange when, for example, they had a tearful limousine separation at The Bachelor. In addition, Hannah Anns Venmo is the only account that is private in Peter’s season. Even Peter’s other leader, Madison Prewett’s Instagram, is public, which also makes fans think she could be the next bachelorette.

“One of them (Hannah Ann) still has her Venmo private and the other (Madison, the next Bachelorette) doesn’t. Why is that still a question?” Tweeted a fan.

Another wrote: “I did detective work last week and pilot Pete is friends with Hannah Ann on Venmo. So I call it that she will be the winner. “

A third viewer indicated that Reality Steve, a.k.a. the god of bachelor spoilers, confirmed that Peter and Hannah are the only ones with private Venmo accounts from his season. Why are you private guys? What sweet messages do you write each other while sending money?

“@ RealitySteve Peter and Hannah Ann are the only ones with private Venmo accounts. Madisons is public, ”wrote the fan.

If Hannah Ann Peter’s winner, this could explain Peter’s violent reaction to Rachel Lindsay when the former Bachelorette said Hannah Ann reminded her of Luke P. from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. “No, not even close. Not even close. Don’t even go there, ”he said in a recent episode of Rachel’s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “It was intentional, but it’s different.”

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if the ~ spoilers ~ are true.