Notable woman: Lois Fritz | WFXRtv.com

BUCHANAN, VA. (WFXR) – New Freedom Farm is a non-profit organization that helps veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance abuse and traumatic brain injury (TBI), and peer-to-peer support.

It was founded by Lois Dawn Fritz in October 2016 from her personal understanding of PTSD and the relief she has experienced through the time in the midst of her horses.

“I started my own healing journey in which I recovered from alcohol and was in therapy. My therapist said do something you always wanted to do, so I got my first horse at the age of 40,” said Fritz.

“My second horse was a wild Mustang that had never been touched by humans and I call her my sober sister. It is currently on site. I looked at them every day and I would say we will make a difference in other lives. “

The farm, dedicated to helping those who have served our country with their families, is located on 13 hectares in Buchanan, VA. It is a safe place for veterans suffering from PTSD, depression, anxiety, substance abuse and secondary trauma.

“Every veteran, first responder and volunteer is brought here for a reason because they have pain or trauma in themselves,” said Fritz.

“I think they are all created equal. I think it is only able to see that we are normal. This is our new normal case. “

Fritz doesn’t know exactly how many veterans the farm helped, but she has some of her stories.

“There was a veteran who came with two little girls who had agoraphobia and didn’t leave their house,” said Fritz.

“She started coming to the farm. She has finished her studies. She now works all day. “

Army veteran Andrew Kintgen attributes Lois and the farm to helping him in his darkest days.

“It saved my life. I wouldn’t be here today if I hadn’t come to this farm. That’s an honest statement from me, ”said Kintgen.

“I watch it all the time. I hear calls or I hear from a call or a veteran in need. I was on the other end of the phone call and I have a veteran in need. “

New Freedom Farm is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that is funded entirely from donations. There is no fee for veterans wishing to visit. All visitors can also make an appointment outside of regular opening hours. The farm is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on public holidays or on special occasions.

