Not only John Cena, but Team Fast & Furious 9 also supports Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana couldn’t be happier about it

Bigg Boss 13 is in its final week and fans can’t get enough of the show. Well, not only the spectators, but also the celebrities, have been supporting their favorite contestants.

But what angered Bigg Boss fans was the fact that the legendary former WWF fighter turned actor John Cena was supporting Asim Riaz. And it seems that it’s not only Kashmir boy fans, but also Himanshi Khurana who also can’t contain his emotion.

Bigg Boss 13: not only John Cena, but Team Fast & Furious 9 also supports Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana couldn’t be happier for that

Himanshi talked about how they often made fun of Asim in Bigg Boss’ house for working on his physique and having John Cena as his role model. Upon entering into more details, Himanshi revealed that she is glad that Supper supporting Asim is a slap in the face of all those who made fun of Asim inside the house.

Speaking to TOI, Himanshi said: “I remember that few housemates used to make fun of Asim and make fun of him for trying to be John Cena. Now, when they go out and know that John Cena has posted photos of Asim on his account, it will be a slap in their faces. Asim has always been mocked and insulted for trying to keep fit or exercise at home. But see now how fitness and your trip at home take you to places. I am very happy for him and very proud. When they kicked me out of the program, they started to annoy Asim and make fun of me being behind me and I left him. But fate had something more planned and I entered for him. When I entered, I said it out loud, I entered through Asim. “

In predicting Asim’s reaction once he learned that John Cena shared his photo, Himanshi revealed: “He will be very excited and happy, I know.” It will be in cloud nine because it is a great achievement. But I know he will soon relax.

Well, this is not the first time that John Cena has expressed his support for Asim. Cena had recently turned to his social networks to share a picture of Asim, causing many to think if the Hollywood star closely followed the show or was just a mere coincidence.

Not only John Cena, but also the Fast & Furious 9 team extended their support to Asim. They tweeted: “@AsimRiazTeam_ Welcome to the Fast family. # F9 will be released in theaters on May 22. Answer #stop to unsubscribe. ”

@AsimRiazTeam_ Welcome to the Fast family. # F9 will be released in theaters on May 22. Answer #stop to unsubscribe. pic.twitter.com/KycmQa2sMq

– # F9 (@TheFastSaga) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Salman host Khan Bigg Boss 13 is currently in his final week. While Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have become the 4 main contestants of the program, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill are currently nominated and one or more of them can be evicted before the final episode.

