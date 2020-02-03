Not only box office, Ajay Devgn Starrer TOPS IMDb too; This is how it is ahead of Kabir Singh, Gully Boy and others

The protagonist of Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a great success on both the critical and commercial front. In India, the period drama has done Rs 251.40 million so far, with more than Rs 110 million Coming from Mumbai alone. In addition to such feats, it is now the best rated movie on IMDb compared to the big fans of 2019. It is far ahead of critically acclaimed movies like Article 15, Gully Boy and Kabir Singh.

IMDb is an online database related to movies, television and web series, where people rate the content. It is said to be the most reliable source in terms of qualifications. Speaking of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the film has acquired a rating of 8.4 of 10 with 13,136 votes coming so far. He has matched Uri: The Surgical Strike in terms of ratings.

Check out Tanhaji’s IMDb ratings: The Unsung Warrior and biggies of 2019:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior- 8.4 / 10 (13,136 votes)

Uri: The Surgical Strike- 8.4 / 10 (36,952 votes)

Gully Boy- 8.2 / 10 (24,304 votes)

Article 15- 8.2 / 10 (15,950 votes)

Super 30- 8.1 / 10 (16,032 votes)

Chhichhore- 8.1 / 10 (14,814 votes)

Mardaani 2- 7.7 / 10 (1,436 votes)

Good Newwz- 7.6 / 10 (6,489 votes)

Bullet- 7.5 / 10 (5,967 votes)

Kesari- 7.4 / 10 (11,642 votes)

Batla House- 7.2 / 10 (7,094 votes)

Kabir Singh- 7.1 / 10 (22,299 votes)

Dream Girl- 7.1 / 10 (7,873 votes)

War- 6.5 / 10 (15,060 votes)

Mission Mangal- 6.5 / 10 (8,758 votes)

Housefull 4- 3.4 / 10 (7,518 votes)

Isn’t it commendable?

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on January 10, 2020.

