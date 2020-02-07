It hasn’t been that long when composer Naagin Vayu is on a hot run with his music. When making a list of the most peculiar and catchy songs of recent times, such as the Naagin pop sensation or the filmy numbers: Twist Kamariya (Bareilly ki Barfi), Beat Pe Booty (Munna Michael), Banno (Tanu Weds Manu Returns) – Vayu has connected well with his audience.

Vayu, who started as a lyricist, has made a place as one of the favorite songwriters for parties and is also reaping the audience’s love as a singer. Known for his extravagant lyrics and his cheerful music, Vayu has the nation hooked, hooked, hooked on his songs.

Not only Bollywood, but the fame of Naagin ’Vayu is shaking the pop world equally

Singing throughout his songs:

With such catchy lyrics and wonderful melodies, everyone knows their songs and they are sure to sing them while they sound. Who would have thought that Banno ka swagger sexy hoga, but the musical hipster not only used the most commonly used words for a song, but also combined it with a melody that comes to mind!

Omnipresent Entertainment:

Throughout the decade, Vayu has worked on several films such as Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Munna Michael, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Tumhari Sulu, Gold, Stree, among many others, creating a unique identity for him. While exploring the varied genres of music and entertainment with pop music for songs like Naagin, Thug Ranjha, Maserati, Vayu has also helped budding artists, treating listeners with some of the best hits. The versatile musical artist has also been the brain behind the funky jingle of a leading radio channel and his request for “bajaate raho” won his Gold song for “Best Radio Jingle.”

A long list of fans:

Having worked with several musical talents such as composers Tanishk Bagchi and Sachin-Jigar, or his pop collaborations with Akasa, Aastha Gill and Puri, Vayu has simply become one of the favorite artists to work for. Not only the musical fraternity, but even Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty and even Major Lazer are fans of her Naagin, the international DJ trio, in fact, she is playing it on her sets around the world.

Rocking Bollywood, as well as the world of pop equally, versatile musical talent Vayu has us asking what’s next?

