It has been a long time since Vijay Deverakonda is looking for a leading lady from Bollywood for his next film fighter. While Janhvi Kapoor was a strong name after Alia Bhatt, the ball could have fallen to Ananya Panday’s court. The grapes are buzzing with speculation and below are all the details you would like to know about the same.

Warrior made subtitles for Vijay’s rigorous training and missing leading lady. Last month it was almost locked up actress Janhvi Kapoor, who said she would make her southern debut along with the piece. But according to reports in Telugu 360, the actress turned out to be too busy with her Bollywood commitments and had no dates to go south.

Fighter: Not Janhvi Kapoor or Alia Bhatt, but Ananya Panday on Vijay Deverakonda’s Romance?

According to the same report, Ananya’s task now is to engage in that task. It is said that the actress has already signed the movie and will soon jump to it. He also claims that the filmmakers are trying to release this film in the summer.

Initially, there were reports that the head of Dharma, who also became a close friend of Vijay, played an instrumental role in finding the lead actress Vijay. In fact he suggested names like Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and so on.

Meanwhile, Vijay will soon start shooting for his solo portions and returned from Bangkok, where he was under strict preparation for the same film that was directed by Puri Jagannadh.

